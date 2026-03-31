West Bengal 2026 polls: Calcutta High Court junks PIL against ECI’s transfer of IPS, IAS officers

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday dismissed a public interest litigation challenging the transfer of senior bureaucrats and police officials by the Election Commission of India (ECI) following the announcement of election in the state, observing that the mere transfer of a large number of officers does not, by itself, render the action arbitrary, capricious, or mala fide.

A bench of Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Partha Sarathi Sen refused to interfere with the transfer orders, while remarking that the judgment will not come in the way of the individual aggrieved officers to challenge their transfer orders.

“Merely because the ECI had transferred a sizable number of officers, it cannot be said that action is arbitrary, capricious or mala fide. More so, when similar or more number of transfers/posting of officers had taken place nationwide,” the bench noted.