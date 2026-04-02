‘Equity melts with time’: Calcutta High Court rejects 13-year-old regularisation plea for teachers

The Calcutta High Court was dealing with a plea of school staff to regularise their posts. (Image generated using AI)

Calcutta High Court news: Underscoring that the discretionary relief cannot be granted when equity that existed in favour of one melts into total insignificance due to the passage of time, the Calcutta High Court has dismissed a plea of employees seeking the regularisation of their roles.

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A division bench of Justices Tapabrata Chakraborty and Partha Sarathi Chatterjee was dealing with a plea of three employees seeking direction from the state to approve the appointment and cancel the order that denied the approval of appointment.

“It is a matter of great significance that at one point in time, equity that existed in favour of one melts into total insignificance and paves the path of extinction with the passage of time,” the court said on March 31