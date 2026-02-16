Why Calcutta High Court imposed Rs 10k costs on man over his plea for appointment as Muslim marriage registrar
The man claimed before the Calcutta High Court that his father, who is a certified Muslim marriage registrar, had a hearing disability and was incapacitated. He sought the post on compassionate grounds.
Calcutta High Court news: The Calcutta High Court recently dismissed a man’s plea for compassionate appointment as a Muslim marriage registrar (MMR) while claiming that his father, a certified MMR, is incapacitated due to hearing disability.
A bench comprising Justices Rajasekhar Mantha and Ajay Kumar Gupta also imposed Rs 10,000 costs on the man after noting that his father’s certification as MMR has not yet been revoked by the state.
Justices Rajasekhar Mantha and Ajay Kumar Gupta heard the plea on February 9.
“This Court is of the clear and unequivocal view that the writ petition was filed in gross abuse of process of law,” the court held on February 9, while dismissing the plea.
Admittedly, the petitioner is neither a Fazil nor Alim (scholar) in terms of Rule 4 of the government notification dated June 28, 2000.
Rule 5 prescribes that the persons without the aforesaid qualification of Fazil and Alim must have sufficient knowledge of Arabic and the Mohammedan Law of marriage and divorce.
The single judge found that the certificate produced by the appellant did not indicate that he had sufficient knowledge of Arabic or Mohammedan Law of marriage and divorce.
The single judge, therefore, refused to exercise discretionary relief under Article 226 (power of high courts to issue certain writs) of the Constitution of India to interfere with the order rejecting the prayer of the appellant for appointment of MMR on compassionate appointment.
What is more baffling is that the medical certificate of his father indicates 45 per cent of hearing disability.
It was further indicated that the hearing may improve with the passage of time.
Admittedly, the father’s certification as MMR by the state has not yet been revoked. It is not understood under what authority or entitlement in law the petitioner could claim that his father’s MMR registration certificate has been revoked by the state.
The order passed by the single judge of this court calls for no interference.
Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express, where he specializes in legal journalism. Combining a formal education in law with years of editorial experience, Ashish provides authoritative coverage and nuanced analysis of court developments and landmark judicial decisions for a national audience.
Expertise
Legal Core Competency: Ashish is a law graduate (BA LLB) from IME Law College, CCSU. This academic foundation allows him to move beyond surface-level reporting, offering readers a deep-dive into the technicalities of statutes, case law, and legal precedents.
Specialized Legal Reporting: His work at The Indian Express focuses on translating the often-dense proceedings of India's top courts into clear, actionable news. His expertise includes:
Judicial Analysis: Breaking down complex orders from the Supreme Court and various High Courts.
Legal Developments: Monitoring legislative changes and their practical implications for the public and the legal fraternity.
Industry Experience: With over 5 years in the field, Ashish has contributed to several niche legal and professional platforms, honing his ability to communicate complex information. His previous experience includes:
Lawsikho: Gaining insights into legal education and practical law.
Verdictum: Focusing on high-quality legal news and court updates.
Enterslice: Working at the intersection of legal, financial, and advisory services. ... Read More