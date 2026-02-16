Why Calcutta High Court imposed Rs 10k costs on man over his plea for appointment as Muslim marriage registrar

The man claimed before the Calcutta High Court that his father, who is a certified Muslim marriage registrar, had a hearing disability and was incapacitated. He sought the post on compassionate grounds. 

Written by: Ashish Shaji
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 16, 2026 02:34 PM IST
calcutta high court muslim marriage registrarThe writ petition was filed in “gross abuse of process of law”, the Calcutta High Court held while dismissing the plea. (Image generated using AI)
Calcutta High Court news: The Calcutta High Court recently dismissed a man’s plea for compassionate appointment as a Muslim marriage registrar (MMR) while claiming that his father, a certified MMR, is incapacitated due to hearing disability.

A bench comprising Justices Rajasekhar Mantha and Ajay Kumar Gupta also imposed Rs 10,000 costs on the man after noting that his father’s certification as MMR has not yet been revoked by the state.

Calcutta high court Justice Rajasekhar Mantha and Justice Ajay Kumar Gupta Justices Rajasekhar Mantha and Ajay Kumar Gupta heard the plea on February 9.

“This Court is of the clear and unequivocal view that the writ petition was filed in gross abuse of process of law,” the court held on February 9, while dismissing the plea.

Background

  • The petitioner had filed a writ petition before the single bench of the Calcutta High Court submitting that his father is incapacitated by reason of a hearing disability.
  • He, therefore, prayed that the said post be given to him on compassionate grounds.
  • His plea was dismissed by the single judge on the ground that he did not possess the qualifications required for appointment as MMR under the government notification dated June 28, 2000.
  • Feeling aggrieved by the order passed by the single judge, he filed an appeal before a division bench of the court.
Findings

  • Admittedly, the petitioner is neither a Fazil nor Alim (scholar) in terms of Rule 4 of the government notification dated June 28, 2000.
  • Rule 5 prescribes that the persons without the aforesaid qualification of Fazil and Alim must have sufficient knowledge of Arabic and the Mohammedan Law of marriage and divorce.
  • The single judge found that the certificate produced by the appellant did not indicate that he had sufficient knowledge of Arabic or Mohammedan Law of marriage and divorce.
  • The single judge, therefore, refused to exercise discretionary relief under Article 226 (power of high courts to issue certain writs) of the Constitution of India to interfere with the order rejecting the prayer of the appellant for appointment of MMR on compassionate appointment.
  • What is more baffling is that the medical certificate of his father indicates 45 per cent of hearing disability.
  • It was further indicated that the hearing may improve with the passage of time.
  • Admittedly, the father’s certification as MMR by the state has not yet been revoked. It is not understood under what authority or entitlement in law the petitioner could claim that his father’s MMR registration certificate has been revoked by the state.
  • The order passed by the single judge of this court calls for no interference.

Ashish Shaji
Ashish Shaji
Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express, where he specializes in legal journalism.

 

