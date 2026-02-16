Why Calcutta High Court imposed Rs 10k costs on man over his plea for appointment as Muslim marriage registrar

The writ petition was filed in “gross abuse of process of law”, the Calcutta High Court held while dismissing the plea. (Image generated using AI)

Calcutta High Court news: The Calcutta High Court recently dismissed a man’s plea for compassionate appointment as a Muslim marriage registrar (MMR) while claiming that his father, a certified MMR, is incapacitated due to hearing disability.

A bench comprising Justices Rajasekhar Mantha and Ajay Kumar Gupta also imposed Rs 10,000 costs on the man after noting that his father’s certification as MMR has not yet been revoked by the state.

“This Court is of the clear and unequivocal view that the writ petition was filed in gross abuse of process of law,” the court held on February 9, while dismissing the plea.