‘Disability certificate valid over routine test’: Calcutta High Court backs job for 55% disabled pharmacist with cerebral palsy

The Calcutta High Court underscored that the petitioner’s certificate remained valid and binding under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016. (Image generated using AI)

Calcutta High Court news: Ruling that a valid disability certificate “cannot be overridden” by a routine medical fitness test conducted during recruitment, the Calcutta High Court has quashed the West Bengal government’s decision to cancel the appointment of a male candidate with 55 per cent disability and has had cerebral palsy since the age of four.

A bench of Justices Madhuresh Prasad and Prasenjit Biswas held that the state’s action in declaring the candidate “unfit” due to a reassessed lower disability percentage was legally untenable and contrary to the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (PwD) framework.

“It is directed that the authorities will proceed in compliance with this order expeditiously and process the petitioner’s claim after assessment and verification of other relevant parameters contemplated in the recruitment process, if any; positively within eight weeks from the date of receipt or production of a copy of this order,” the Calcutta High Court said on March 20.