Calcutta High Court directs West Bengal government to hand over land in 9 border districts to BSF for fencing

Calcutta High Court passed the direction in a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by a former Deputy Chief of Army Staff. (Image is generated using AI)

The Calcutta High Court recently directed the West Bengal government to hand over the land in nine border districts already acquired and compensated for fencing along the Indo-Bangladesh Border (IBB) to the Border Security Force (BSF) by March 31, 2026.

A bench of Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Partha Sarathi Sen passed the direction in a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by a former Deputy Chief of Army Staff, after it was highlighted by the petitioner that the fencing of IBB is required to protect the integrity and sovereignty of the country.

“In view of admitted position of acquisition/purchase of lands in first category and acceptance of compensation for these pieces of land, we deem it proper to direct the State Government to hand over the aforesaid lands as per the fifth chart to the B.S.F. before 31st March, 2026,” the bench ordered.