Calcutta High Court denies bail to West Bengal poll candidate who ‘attacked’ judges during SIR drive
Considering the involvement of appellant in incidents related to safety and security of Judicial Officers deputed for work relating to SIR of electoral rolls in West Bengal, the Calcutta High Court denied the bail.
Calcutta High Court news: The Calcutta High Court has rejected a bail plea filed by an Indian Secular Front (ISF) candidate, Maulana Sahajahan Ali (alias Moulana Sahajan Ali), regarding a violent incident at Mothabari that threatened the safety of judges deputed for work relating to the SIR of electoral rolls in West Bengal.
A bench of Justices Debangsu Basak and Md Shabbar Rashidi was dealing with a bail plea of Moulana Sahajan Ali in connection with an investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
“Incidents relate to the safety and security of Judicial Officers deputed for work relating to the SIR of electoral rolls in the State of West Bengal. The appellant was arrested by the police and was taken into custody by the NIA subsequent to the NIA taking over the investigations. Materials in the case diary suggest involvement of the appellant in the offences alleged and being investigated by the NIA,” the court said on May 18.
Justices Debangsu Basak and Ajay Kumar Gupta were hearing a bail plea of an ISF candidate in connection with an NIA investigation regarding attack on judges during SIR drive.
The Calcutta High Court denied the bail, considering the gravity of the offences and the involvement of the appellant as transpiring from the materials in the case diary, the period of custody of the appellant and the fact that the investigations are still in progress.
Calcutta High Court findings
By an order dated April 6, the Supreme Court entrusted the investigations of various FIRs lodged with regard to incidents occurring at Mothabari.
Two protected witnesses recorded statements identifying the presence of the appellant at the place and time of the occurrence.
One police personnel recorded a statement identifying the appellant as being present at the place and time of the occurrence.
Protected witnesses, as well as the police personnel, described the involvement of the appellant in the incidents.
Electronic evidence in the case diary also places the appellant at the time and place of occurrence.
Electronic evidence in the case diary corroborates the statements recorded by the protected witnesses, as well as the police personnel.
Call Details Recording (CDR) establishes that the appellant was in constant contact with the co-accused.
Considering the gravity of the offences, the Supreme Court directed an investigation by the NIA.
The order dated May 11 permitted NIA to conclude the investigations preferably within a period of two months and submit its report before the Court of competent jurisdiction.
Investigations are yet to be over. NIA is yet to submit its report before the court of competent jurisdiction.
Case of attack on judges during SIR
The case originated from a complaint registered at Mothabari Police Station on April 2, involving several Sections of the BNS, including Section 121 (waging war), Section 132 (abetment of mutiny), and Section 351(2) (criminal force), alongside provisions of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.
The investigation was subsequently taken over by the NIA following directions from the Supreme Court. The apex court had taken suo motu cognisance of the safety and security of judicial officers who were deputed for the SIR of electoral rolls in West Bengal.
The petitioner Moulana Sahajahan Ali, a candidate of the Indian Secular Front (ISF) from the Mothabari assembly constituency in Malda district, filed a bail plea in respect of investigations undertaken by the NIA.
Appearing for the petitioner, senior advocate Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharyya submitted that the Supreme Court directed NIA to undertake the investigations, although the offences concerned do not fall within the schedule of the Act of 2008.
He submitted that further detention of the appellant is not required in view of the fact that the investigations are over. He argued that, in any event, the nature of the offence does not require prolonged incarceration of the appellant.
NIA’s stand
Representing NIA, the special public prosecutor, Arun Kumar Maiti, along with others, submitted before the Calcutta High Court that the Supreme Court took suo motu cognisance of the safety and security of Judicial Officers deputed for work relating to the SIR of electoral rolls in the State of West Bengal and ancillary issues.
They submitted that, by the order dated May 11, 2026, the Supreme Court directed NIA to complete the investigations at the earliest, preferably within a period of two months and submit its report before the court of competition jurisdiction.
Jagriti Rai works with The Indian Express, where she writes from the vital intersection of law, gender, and society. Working on a dedicated legal desk, she focuses on translating complex legal frameworks into relatable narratives, exploring how the judiciary and legislative shifts empower and shape the consciousness of citizens in their daily lives.
Expertise
Socio-Legal Specialization: Jagriti brings a critical, human-centric perspective to modern social debates. Her work focuses on how legal developments impact gender rights, marginalized communities, and individual liberties.
Diverse Editorial Background: With over 4 years of experience in digital and mainstream media, she has developed a versatile reporting style. Her previous tenures at high-traffic platforms like The Lallantop and Dainik Bhaskar provided her with deep insights into the information needs of a diverse Indian audience.
Academic Foundations:
Post-Graduate in Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), India’s premier media training institute.
Master of Arts in Ancient History from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), providing her with the historical and cultural context necessary to analyze long-standing social structures and legal evolutions. ... Read More