Calcutta High Court denies bail to West Bengal poll candidate who ‘attacked’ judges during SIR drive

The Calcutta High Court was hearing a bail plea of a ISF candidate, Maulana Sahajahan Ali in case on attack on judges during SIR. (File Photo)

Calcutta High Court news: The Calcutta High Court has rejected a bail plea filed by an Indian Secular Front (ISF) candidate, Maulana Sahajahan Ali (alias Moulana Sahajan Ali), regarding a violent incident at Mothabari that threatened the safety of judges deputed for work relating to the SIR of electoral rolls in West Bengal.

A bench of Justices Debangsu Basak and Md Shabbar Rashidi was dealing with a bail plea of Moulana Sahajan Ali in connection with an investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

“Incidents relate to the safety and security of Judicial Officers deputed for work relating to the SIR of electoral rolls in the State of West Bengal. The appellant was arrested by the police and was taken into custody by the NIA subsequent to the NIA taking over the investigations. Materials in the case diary suggest involvement of the appellant in the offences alleged and being investigated by the NIA,” the court said on May 18.