No saptapadi, no bigamy: Calcutta High Court orders reinstatement of CRPF man fired over ‘second marriage’

Justice Ajay Kumar Gupta was hearing a plea filed by a man who was dismissed from the CRPF in 2020 alleging it as unfair and directed his reinstatement with full financial and service benefits within six weeks, bringing relief nearly six years after his removal from service.
“It appears that neither is the allegation of second marriage supported by evidence in accordance with law, nor are the findings of the disciplinary authority based on adequate and reliable materials,” the court said on March 19.
In this case of CRPF man, the Calcutta High Court found a complete evidentiary vacuum with no marriage certificate. (Image enhanced using AI)
Bigamy charge collapses for want of proof
At the heart of the ruling lies a fundamental legal principle- bigamy requires strict proof of a valid second marriage.
The court underscored that under Section 7 of the Hindu Marriage Act, a marriage must be established through proof of essential ceremonies such as saptapadi (seven vows of Hindu marriage).
In the absence of such proof, no valid marriage exists in law.
Section 7 of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, mandates that a Hindu marriage must be organised in accordance with the customary rites and ceremonies of either party.
It recognises traditional ceremonies, specifically the saptapadi as a binding act upon completion of the seventh step, ensuring the marriage is legal and legally recognised.
The materials relied upon by the respondents, at best, indicate cohabitation or a relationship, but do not conclusively establish a valid marriage in the eyes of law, said the court.
Neither the petitioner’s first wife nor the alleged second wife supported the case of bigamy, and neither was examined during the inquiry.
Hearsay cannot replace evidence
In the present case, the disciplinary authority from the CRPF has primarily relied upon hearsay statements and police reports, without any independent corroboration or proof of the essential ingredients of a valid marriage.
Such evidence, in the opinion of this court, falls short even of the standard required in departmental proceedings.
The finding of guilt appears to have been recorded without proper appreciation of the legal requirement for establishing bigamy, rendering the conclusion perverse and unsustainable.
24-year service ended on unproven allegations
The petitioner, a constable (general duty) in the CRPF with an unblemished service record of about 24 years, who joined the force in 1996, was removed from service on June 11, 2020 following a departmental inquiry.
The core allegation: that he had contracted a second marriage in 2001 during the subsistence of his first marriage, violating Rule 15 of the CRPF Rules, 1955 and Rule 21 of the CCS (Conduct) Rules.
The charge originated from a police report dated October 30, 2018 by the superintendent of police, Sepahijala (Tripura), based on statements of the alleged second wife’s parents and local village authorities claiming that the petitioner had eloped and married their daughter.
A departmental inquiry found the charge proved, leading to his dismissal.
Appeals and revisions filed between September 2020 and October 2021 were all rejected.
Social stigma, procedural lapses noted
The court acknowledged the broader consequences of such allegations, noting that accusations of bigamy carry a “serious social stigma” and can disrupt familial relationships even if ultimately unproven.
It is also pertinent to note that the very nature of the allegations forming the basis of the departmental proceedings, i.e., the charge of contracting a second marriage, has the potential to seriously impair the petitioner’s marital relationship.
Such allegations, even if ultimately unsubstantiated, carry a significant social stigma and are likely to create mistrust, discord, and strain within the matrimonial household.
The continuation of such proceedings and the findings recorded therein could have adversely affected the petitioner’s relationship with his spouse and family members, causing not only professional but also personal and emotional hardship.
Relief: Reinstatement after six years
Finding both charges unsustainable, the court set aside the dismissal order dated June 11, 2020.
Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system.
Expertise
Specialized Legal Authority: Vineet has spent the better part of his career analyzing the intricacies of the law. His expertise lies in "demystifying" judgments from the Supreme Court of India, various High Courts, and District Courts. His reporting covers a vast spectrum of legal issues, including:
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Over a Decade of Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, he served as a Principal Correspondent/Legal Reporter for The Times of India and held significant roles at The New Indian Express. His tenure has seen him report from critical legal hubs, including Delhi and Uttarakhand. ... Read More