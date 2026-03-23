No saptapadi, no bigamy: Calcutta High Court orders reinstatement of CRPF man fired over ‘second marriage’

Neither the CRPF man's first wife nor the alleged second wife supported the case of bigamy, and neither was examined during the inquiry, said the Calcutta High Court. (Image generated using AI)

CRPF news: The Calcutta High Court has set aside the dismissal of a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable accused of contracting a second marriage, holding that the charge rested “only suspicion and uncorroborated materials” rather than legally admissible evidence.

Justice Ajay Kumar Gupta was hearing a plea filed by a man who was dismissed from the CRPF in 2020 alleging it as unfair and directed his reinstatement with full financial and service benefits within six weeks, bringing relief nearly six years after his removal from service.

“It appears that neither is the allegation of second marriage supported by evidence in accordance with law, nor are the findings of the disciplinary authority based on adequate and reliable materials,” the court said on March 19.