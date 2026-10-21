‘No permit’: Calcutta High Court bins CPI(M) plea against removal of Durga Puja bookstall

The Calcutta High Court has dismissed a petition filed by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) seeking protection against the alleged attempt to dismantle its temporary Durga Puja bookstall erected in front of Jadavpur Coffee House in Kolkata. It held the party had failed to obtain mandatory permission from the authorities for the stall, despite depositing Rs 3,208 with the Kolkata Municipal Corporation while applying for the same.
Justice Partha Pratim Roy was dealing with the party’s plea seeking a direction to the civic authorities to refrain from forcibly removing, dismantling or causing damage to the petitioner’s temporary bookstall.
“For running the bookstall, an application for permission was made on September 19, and an amount was also deposited with the Kolkata Municipal Corporation for grant of such permission. Therefore, the acts of the petitioner itself prove that obtaining permission is mandatory before running the bookstall, and therefore, such an application was made,” the court said on October 20.
“In the present case, it is an admitted fact that no permission was granted to the petitioner for running the bookstall,” the ruling observed. Even though they deposited the money required, still the permission was subject to approval from the police, the court noted.
CPI(M) sought protection for bookstall
The CPI(M) had moved the high court seeking protection against the removal of its temporary bookstall set up in front of Jadavpur Coffee House in Kolkata during Durga Puja. The party said it had been running the bookstall during the festival for 49 years and had applied to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation for permission to operate it from October 13 to 22.
The party had even deposited Rs 3,208 towards the stall, but on October 17, municipal officials accompanied by police personnel allegedly attempted to remove it with a bulldozer. The party then approached the high court seeking to restrain the authorities from dismantling the stall without following due process of law.
Party failed to establish permission: Order
The court relied on the precedent set by the division bench in Superintendent of Police, Bongaon Police District and Anr v Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Ors, which laid down that any party seeking protection from the court must first establish whether they possess valid permission for erecting/running a stall.
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The court observed that to seek protection, the petitioner needed to establish the existence of a valid permission, which was absent in this case.
In view of the law declared by the division bench and the absence of valid permission, the court held that the petitioner is not entitled to any relief, leading to the dismissal of the petition without any order as to costs.