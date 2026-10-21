‘No permit’: Calcutta High Court bins CPI(M) plea against removal of Durga Puja bookstall

The Calcutta High Court has dismissed a petition filed by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) seeking protection against the alleged attempt to dismantle its temporary Durga Puja bookstall erected in front of Jadavpur Coffee House in Kolkata. It held the party had failed to obtain mandatory permission from the authorities for the stall, despite depositing Rs 3,208 with the Kolkata Municipal Corporation while applying for the same.

Justice Partha Pratim Roy was dealing with the party’s plea seeking a direction to the civic authorities to refrain from forcibly removing, dismantling or causing damage to the petitioner’s temporary bookstall.

“For running the bookstall, an application for permission was made on September 19, and an amount was also deposited with the Kolkata Municipal Corporation for grant of such permission. Therefore, the acts of the petitioner itself prove that obtaining permission is mandatory before running the bookstall, and therefore, such an application was made,” the court said on October 20.