Calcutta High Court clears 56-year-old Durga Puja tradition on disputed land

3 min readUpdated: Oct 5, 2026 05:41 PM IST
A 56-year-old Durga Puja tradition at a disputed Kolkata property recently got clearance from the Calcutta High Court, which directed the police to allow the Madan Mohan Krishti Parishad, a registered society, to hold this year’s celebration despite the ongoing eviction issue.
The court, however, said in the October 1 order that it would not decide the ownership rights, leaving that issue to the civil court.
Justice Saugata Bhattacharya said that the earlier high court order stopping a Durga Puja in a residential building, relied upon by the respondent, was not applicable as they lacked permission from the flat owners. The judge also noted that the respondent Trust had not demonstrated any right, title ot interest over the disputed land.
“There might be rivalry between petitioner (registered society) and respondent no.5 (Trust) in convening Durga Puja, but there is no denial of the fact that petitioner has been convening Durga Puja for the last fifty-six years at the said premises,” the order said.
It added that the court was not an appropriate forum to decide the right, title and interest of a party over the land in question, and without making any observation in this regard, it directed the police to grant permission for holding Durga Puja this year.
Durga Puja vs disputed land
Madan Mohan Krishti Parishad, a registered society, and its secretary approached the Calcutta High Court seeking permission to hold Durga Puja in 2026 on the land where it has been organising the puja for more than 50 years.
The land was involved in a pending eviction suit filed by a trust against the society. Senior Advocate Indranil Roy, appearing for the society, submitted that the power of attorney holder of the co-owners had permitted, on September 10, to hold the puja. She submitted that other necessary permissions have been accorded on the designated portal by Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation, Fire and Emergency Services and Pollution Control Board, but the police authority had not granted permission.
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The counsel sought directions to the police authority to accord permission to enable the Parishad to convene Durga Puja on the land in 2026.
Senior Advocate Kaushik Gupta, on behalf of the Trust, submitted that it had the right over the land in question and that, devoid of their permission, Parishad was not authorised to convene Durga Puja on the said land.
Noting that the Parishad had been convening the Durga Puja for 56 years, the court directed the deputy commissioner of police, South West Division, Kolkata and the officer-in-charge, Haridevpur Police Station, to grant permission to the society for holding Durga Puja for the present year by October 5.