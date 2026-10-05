Calcutta High Court clears 56-year-old Durga Puja tradition on disputed land

The court said there is no denial of the fact that society has been convening Durga Puja for the last 56 years at the said premises. (File photo)

A 56-year-old Durga Puja tradition at a disputed Kolkata property recently got clearance from the Calcutta High Court, which directed the police to allow the Madan Mohan Krishti Parishad, a registered society, to hold this year’s celebration despite the ongoing eviction issue.

The court, however, said in the October 1 order that it would not decide the ownership rights, leaving that issue to the civil court.

Justice Saugata Bhattacharya said that the earlier high court order stopping a Durga Puja in a residential building, relied upon by the respondent, was not applicable as they lacked permission from the flat owners. The judge also noted that the respondent Trust had not demonstrated any right, title ot interest over the disputed land.