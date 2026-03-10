‘Could jeopardise career’: Calcutta High Court grants divorce to CISF man over wife’s ‘reckless’ allegations

The Calcutta High Court noted that the wife failed to substantiate her allegations of an illicit affair and an attempt by the husband’s family to kill their second daughter (Image is created using AI)

The Calcutta High Court recently granted a divorce to a CISF man, observing that reckless allegations made by his wife not only caused mental agony and social stigma but also had the potential to jeopardise his career in the disciplined force, thereby constituting mental cruelty.

Justices Sabyasachi Bhattacharyya and Supratim Bhattacharya were hearing the appeal of a man whose estranged wife had alleged that he had an illicit relationship and that his family had attempted to kill their second daughter.

“The CISF, which is a part of the disciplined forces, where the appellant is employed, evidently would not tolerate such reckless allegations if substantiated. Hence, by making such serious allegations against..husband and his family members, the..wife perpetrated mental cruelty by creating mental agony and social stigma..and jeopardised the service of the appellant with the CISF, both of which constitute cruelty,” the high court said in its March 9 order.