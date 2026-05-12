Caught sleeping at Burnpur steel plant: Why Calcutta High Court refused to forgive this CISF constable

The disciplinary authority recorded that the duty entrusted on the petitioner was sensitive and any carelessness could have posed a serious threat to the plant. (AI-generated image)

Calcutta High Court news: The Calcutta High Court has dismissed a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable’s plea challenging a disciplinary penalty imposed after he was found sleeping on duty at the IISCO Steel Plant in Burnpur.

Rejecting the constable’s plea, Justice Ajay Kumar Gupta remarked that he was assigned armed duty, which required constant vigilance and a high degree of responsibility. He added that such carelessness cannot be condoned merely on the ground advanced by the petitioner.

Justice Ajay Kumar Gupta said he did not find any illegality or perversity in the imposition of the minor punishment. Justice Ajay Kumar Gupta said he did not find any illegality or perversity in the imposition of the minor punishment.

Highlighting that the duty assigned to the petitioner was of a sensitive and serious nature, involving “security responsibilities that required utmost alertness and discipline”, the Calcutta High Court said the petitioner “failed to maintain the standard of vigilance expected” from personnel entrusted with such duties.