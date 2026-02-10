‘Not at cost of career annihilation’: Calcutta High Court slams CISF for firing constable over mobile phone use on duty

The Calcutta High Court said that the punishment in uniformed forces must be commensurate with fault, guided by reason, and tempered by humanity, rather than being a retributive exercise.

Written by: Jagriti Rai
5 min readNew DelhiFeb 10, 2026 09:00 AM IST
The Calcutta High Court plea of a CISF constable removal from service over use of mobile phoneThe Calcutta High Court was hearing a plea of a CISF constable against his removal from service over use of mobile phone during night duty. (Image generated using AI)
The Calcutta High Court has set aside the removal of a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable, and said that the ultimate penalty of dismissal for misconduct, such as using a mobile phone on duty, warrants correction, but not at the cost of “annihilation of the career”.

Justice Ananya Bandyopadhyay was dealing with a plea of a CISF constable against his service dismissal order by the appellant and revisional authorities over allegedly speaking on his mobile phone during a night shift and subsequently refusing to hand over the device to his superiors.

Justice Ananya Bandyopadhyay Calcutta High Court Justice Ananya Bandyopadhyay said that charges were proved only to extent of discipline, not of liability or gross misconduct warranting removal. (Image enhanced using AI)

“The misconduct itself cannot be condoned. It warrants correction, but not at the cost of annihilation of the career,” the court said on February 6.

The order added that the CISF requires alertness, but the instant misconduct did not produce any concrete harm, proportionality rejects collective punishment for cumulative annoyance

Highlighting that in the delicate terrain of service discipline, fairness must not be an antagonist, but companion, the court said that a punishment to be just must not merely chastise, it must reform balance and resonate with constitutional functionality.

Also Read | Rs 85 lakh bitcoin scam: Why Calcutta High Court refused to quash case despite ‘innocence’ claim

‘Not moral turpitude or operational betrayal’

  • The uniform forces demand heightened discipline, the law does not sanction retributive exercises.
  • Proportionality requires that punishment be commensurate with fault, calibrated by fairness, guided by reason and tempered by humanity.
  • His misconduct, though undesirable can be categorised as indiscipline, not moral turpitude or operational betrayal.
  • Minor penalties cannot exalt accrued weight alone to justify the ultimate penalty of removal unless the immediate misconduct is of a gravity warranting such extinction of livelihood.
  • The Constitution insists while discipline is the artery of the security force, fair procedure and measured response are its pulse
  • A punishment becomes unconstitutional when the offence is minor, the penalty is maximum, and the reasoning is mechanical.
  • To obliterate the entire service record of a constable for mobile phone indiscipline constitutes administrative extremism, which the constitutional conscience cannot endorse.
  • The allegation pertaining to use and nonsurrender of a mobile phone while on duty did not explicit the petitioner to have committed any act of corruption, violence, disloyalty, breach of national security or dereliction causing damage to installations.
  • The charges were proved only to the extent of discipline, not of liability or gross misconduct warranting removal.
  • The disciplinary authority failed to appreciate proportionality, relying considerably on minor past penalties.
  • The revisional authorities mechanically affirmed the punishment without independent application of mind.
  • The punishment of removal from service is shockingly compelling; this court, in its limited jurisdiction, which otherwise should not have meddled with the decision of the disciplinary authority in terms of imposing punishment.
Also Read | ‘Sympathy isn’t right’: Calcutta High Court denies bank’s canteen boy of 40 years permanent job

Removed from survice over phone use

  • The disciplinary proceedings against the CISF constable originated from two incidents in August and September 2013.
  • He was accused of speaking on his mobile phone during a night shift and an additional duty shift, and subsequently refused to hand over the device to his superiors.
  • During one encounter, he eventually surrendered two mobile phones and three SIM cards to a company commandant.
  • Furthermore, the authorities cited his past record, which included five minor penalties for infractions such as absence from duty, brawling with a civilian and an episode of theft within his duty area.
  • It was alleged that the petitioner demonstrated persistent disregard for discipline and had rendered himself unfit to serve in a uniformed force.
  • Following an enquiry under Rule 36 (procedure for imposing major penalties) of the CISF Rules, 2001, he was removed from service in January 2014.
    This decision was upheld by both appellant authority in 2014, and revisional authority in 2015, then the constable moved to high court.
  • Appearing for the petitioner, advocate Sohini Samanta argued that the proceedings were born of animus and bias, asserting that the punishment of removal bore no proportional relation to the alleged misconduct.
  • She further argued that violation of natural justice could be assessed as the enquiry was vitiated by procedural irregularity, the findings rested on surmise, conjuncture and pre-judgment rather than evidence.
  • Representing the Union of India, advocates Swapan Kumar Nandi and Banani Bhattacharya challenged the maintainability of the plea, citing a lack of statutory notice under Section 80 (notice) of the Civil Procedure Code (CPC) and the delay in approaching the court.

Jagriti Rai
Jagriti Rai
Jagriti Rai works with The Indian Express, where she writes from the vital intersection of law, gender, and society. Working on a dedicated legal desk, she focuses on translating complex legal frameworks into relatable narratives, exploring how the judiciary and legislative shifts empower and shape the consciousness of citizens in their daily lives. Expertise Socio-Legal Specialization: Jagriti brings a critical, human-centric perspective to modern social debates. Her work focuses on how legal developments impact gender rights, marginalized communities, and individual liberties. Diverse Editorial Background: With over 4 years of experience in digital and mainstream media, she has developed a versatile reporting style. Her previous tenures at high-traffic platforms like The Lallantop and Dainik Bhaskar provided her with deep insights into the information needs of a diverse Indian audience. Academic Foundations: Post-Graduate in Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), India’s premier media training institute. Master of Arts in Ancient History from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), providing her with the historical and cultural context necessary to analyze long-standing social structures and legal evolutions. ... Read More

 

