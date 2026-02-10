‘Not at cost of career annihilation’: Calcutta High Court slams CISF for firing constable over mobile phone use on duty

The Calcutta High Court was hearing a plea of a CISF constable against his removal from service over use of mobile phone during night duty. (Image generated using AI)

The Calcutta High Court has set aside the removal of a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable, and said that the ultimate penalty of dismissal for misconduct, such as using a mobile phone on duty, warrants correction, but not at the cost of “annihilation of the career”.

Justice Ananya Bandyopadhyay was dealing with a plea of a CISF constable against his service dismissal order by the appellant and revisional authorities over allegedly speaking on his mobile phone during a night shift and subsequently refusing to hand over the device to his superiors.

Justice Ananya Bandyopadhyay said that charges were proved only to extent of discipline, not of liability or gross misconduct warranting removal. (Image enhanced using AI) Justice Ananya Bandyopadhyay said that charges were proved only to extent of discipline, not of liability or gross misconduct warranting removal.

“The misconduct itself cannot be condoned. It warrants correction, but not at the cost of annihilation of the career,” the court said on February 6.