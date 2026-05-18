‘Sacrifice your wishes’: Calcutta High Court steps in as parents fight for custody of child with ADHD

The parents agreed that for the first five days, the father would have only daytime custody, after which it could transition into overnight custody depending on the child’s comfort. (AI-generated image)

Calcutta High Court news: The Calcutta High Court recently modified a custody arrangement in an ongoing dispute between the estranged parents of a child diagnosed with Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), observing that “parents should be ready to sacrifice their own wishes for the best interest” of the child.

Justice Om Narayan Rai was hearing the plea filed by the mother challenging the trial court’s order granting temporary custody of the child to the father, and pointed out that the couple must ensure that the hope and trust expressed by the doctor treating the child are not betrayed.

The Calcutta High Court further emphasised that the estranged couple should ensure that the child’s condition improves and develops, and there is no deterioration, even in the least.