Why Calcutta High Court refused to let Class 12 student sit for CBSE 2026 Board exams despite medical plea

There is provision for condonation of the shortfall in attendance, but the petitioner has not submitted any supporting document for the same, the Calcutta High Court noted. (Image generated using AI)

Calcutta High Court news: The Calcutta High Court has refused to interfere with a school’s decision to debar a Class 12 student from appearing for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board examination 2026 due to a significant shortfall in attendance.

Justice Amrita Sinha was dealing with a Class 12 student’s plea to allow her to appear for the examination. The CBSE Class 12 board exams for 2026 started on February 17.

“A school student ought to follow and comply with all the rules and regulations maintained by the school so that the student can grow up as a responsible citizen of the country,” the court said on February 13.