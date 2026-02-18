Why Calcutta High Court refused to let Class 12 student sit for CBSE 2026 Board exams despite medical plea

Considering the academic standard of the petitioner and her percentage of attendance, the court is not inclined to interfere with the school’s decision, the Calcutta High Court stated.

Written by: Jagriti Rai
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 18, 2026 01:26 PM IST
calcutta high court cbse board exams 2026 school studentThere is provision for condonation of the shortfall in attendance, but the petitioner has not submitted any supporting document for the same, the Calcutta High Court noted. (Image generated using AI)
Make us preferred source on Google

Calcutta High Court news: The Calcutta High Court has refused to interfere with a school’s decision to debar a Class 12 student from appearing for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board examination 2026 due to a significant shortfall in attendance.

Justice Amrita Sinha was dealing with a Class 12 student’s plea to allow her to appear for the examination. The CBSE Class 12 board exams for 2026 started on February 17.

Justice Amrita Sinha Calcutta high court Justice Amrita Sinha was dealing with a Class 12 student’s plea to allow her to appear for the 2026 examination.

“A school student ought to follow and comply with all the rules and regulations maintained by the school so that the student can grow up as a responsible citizen of the country,” the court said on February 13.

The order added that considering the academic standard of the petitioner and her percentage of attendance, the court is not inclined to interfere with the decision of the school to debar the petitioner from appearing in the forthcoming board examination.

Also Read | No wages for 8 years: How 172 railway workers at Kharagpur station survived on ‘unfair means’

Shortfall of attendance, barred from exam

  • The petitioner challenged her disqualification from the CBSE board examination, asserting that a prolonged bout of jaundice prevented her from attending school between July 4 and August 28, 2025.
  • She was due to appear in the Class 12 Board examination conducted by the CBSE for the year 2026.
  • She has been debarred from appearing in the said examination due to a shortfall in her attendance.
  • Appearing for the petitioner, advocates Sudipta Dasgupta, Tasnim Ahamed, and Sinjini Chakraborti argued that the illness of the petitioner has to be taken to be of a serious nature and the candidature of the petitioner should be considered and recommended by the school to the Board for appearing in the forthcoming CBSE Class 12 Examination, 2026.
Also Read | Science student to 100% disability: Punjab and Haryana High Court orders university to pay Rs 1.37 crore after 12-year battle

School’s stand

  • Representing the school, advocates Uttam Kumar Mandal, Maitree Roy, and Udita Mandal submitted that regular parental information was sent to the parents of the petitioner to draw their attention and to make them aware of the shortfall in the attendance of the petitioner, but none cared to improve such attendance.
  • They further submitted that the candidate is weak in academics, and for that reason, the school has not recommended the petitioner to appear in the board examination.
  • School submitted a bunch of documents from which it appears that the petitioner’s attendance up to January 1 was 47.97 per cent, and she attended 71 days out of 148 days.
Also Read | ‘Power to arrest not justification’: Allahabad High Court slams UP police for jailing two men in ‘mistaken identity’ cases

‘Misplaced sympathy’ undermines discipline

  • The petitioner failed to attain the minimum required attendance, i.e., 75 per cent.
  • There is provision for condonation of the shortfall in the percentage of attendance, but the petitioner has not been able to come forward with any supporting document for which the candidate’s shortfall in attendance may be considered for condonation, the court noted.
  • The medical certificate relied upon by the petitioner has been obtained from a private medical practitioner.
  • The school follows the procedure of the requirement of submission of a medical certificate from a government institution.
  • Showing any leniency or sympathy may not be in the best interest of the petitioner.
  • Such “misplaced sympathy” may embolden the petitioner to defy laws and to rush to court for relief.
  • As a uniform principle has been followed by the school in respect of all other students with low attendance, there is no reason why the court will direct the school to depart from the same.

Jagriti Rai
Jagriti Rai
twitter

Jagriti Rai works with The Indian Express, where she writes from the vital intersection of law, gender, and society. Working on a dedicated legal desk, she focuses on translating complex legal frameworks into relatable narratives, exploring how the judiciary and legislative shifts empower and shape the consciousness of citizens in their daily lives. Expertise Socio-Legal Specialization: Jagriti brings a critical, human-centric perspective to modern social debates. Her work focuses on how legal developments impact gender rights, marginalized communities, and individual liberties. Diverse Editorial Background: With over 4 years of experience in digital and mainstream media, she has developed a versatile reporting style. Her previous tenures at high-traffic platforms like The Lallantop and Dainik Bhaskar provided her with deep insights into the information needs of a diverse Indian audience. Academic Foundations: Post-Graduate in Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), India’s premier media training institute. Master of Arts in Ancient History from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), providing her with the historical and cultural context necessary to analyze long-standing social structures and legal evolutions. ... Read More

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Reflecting on Bangladesh’s absence from the global tournament, Haque – the former national football captain – attributed the decision to strained diplomatic ties
New Bangladesh sports minister keen to mend ties with India: ‘Want to resolve...'
Mona Singh Barun Sobti in Kohrra 2
Why Sudip Sharma's Kohrra 2 is a chilling warning about Punjab's next generation
This marks Macron’s fourth official visit to India since assuming office in 2017.
'Running in Mumbai traffic deserves a medal': French President Emmanuel Macron's morning jog stuns internet
How Australia’s most watched sport, ‘Aussie rules Footy’, is slowly becoming a way out of desperation for many
Aussie Rules: How Australia's wildest sport is finding a home in India
Delhi and Paris reach out across traditional divides, advocate third way
C Raja Mohan writes: With Emmanuel Macron’s visit, Delhi and Paris chart a 'third way', across traditional divides
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Reflecting on Bangladesh’s absence from the global tournament, Haque – the former national football captain – attributed the decision to strained diplomatic ties
New Bangladesh sports minister keen to mend ties with India: ‘Want to resolve...'
Asked to explain Indore drinking water deaths, BJP’s Vijayvargiya reminds Congress of 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy
Asked to explain Indore water deaths, BJP’s Vijayvargiya reminds Cong of 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy
Mona Singh Barun Sobti in Kohrra 2
Why Sudip Sharma's Kohrra 2 is a chilling warning about Punjab's next generation
Rajpal Yadav
‘Paisa unki marzi ka’: Rajpal Yadav’s desperate plea to Bollywood for work after walking out of jail
This marks Macron’s fourth official visit to India since assuming office in 2017.
'Running in Mumbai traffic deserves a medal': French President Emmanuel Macron's morning jog stuns internet
KPMG partner cheating with AI
A KPMG partner paid a Rs 6.4-lakh fine for cheating in an internal AI test—by using AI
How Australia’s most watched sport, ‘Aussie rules Footy’, is slowly becoming a way out of desperation for many
Aussie Rules: How Australia's wildest sport is finding a home in India
Reflecting on Bangladesh’s absence from the global tournament, Haque – the former national football captain – attributed the decision to strained diplomatic ties
After T20 World Cup fiasco, new Bangladesh sports minister keen to mend ties with India: ‘Want to resolve this issue quickly’
Delhi and Paris reach out across traditional divides, advocate third way
C Raja Mohan writes: With Emmanuel Macron’s visit, Delhi and Paris chart a 'third way', across traditional divides
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
Rana Daggubati
Rana Daggubati opens up about health scare, Rhea Chakraborty says he was 'eating saltless food for months': 'I had to get my health fixed'
Gnani AI
‘Low latency critical for enterprise-grade voice AI assistants: Gnani.ai CEO Ganesh Gopalan
Advertisement
Must Read
Aussie Rules: How Australia's wildest sport is finding a home in India
How Australia’s most watched sport, ‘Aussie rules Footy’, is slowly becoming a way out of desperation for many
After T20 World Cup fiasco, new Bangladesh sports minister keen to mend ties with India: ‘Want to resolve this issue quickly’
Reflecting on Bangladesh’s absence from the global tournament, Haque – the former national football captain – attributed the decision to strained diplomatic ties
I am sure Yuvraj Singh would be proud that his namesake has created history, says Yuvraj Singh Samra's father
19-year-old Yuvraj became the youngest to score a hundred in an ICC World Cup — T20 or 50-overs. (PTI Photo)
‘Low latency critical for enterprise-grade voice AI assistants: Gnani.ai CEO Ganesh Gopalan
Gnani AI
The universe is full of Super-Earths. What makes them special
Astronomers now believe these planets are among the most common worlds in the Milky Way, reshaping our understanding of how planetary systems form. (AI-generated image/OpenAI)
Elon Musk, Tim Cook flag looming ‘global crisis’ amid AI-driven chip surge
AI data centre expansion is straining global DRAM supply, pushing device prices higher.
Rana Daggubati opens up about health scare, Rhea Chakraborty says he was 'eating saltless food for months': 'I had to get my health fixed'
Rana Daggubati
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
'Running in Mumbai traffic deserves a medal': French President Emmanuel Macron's morning jog stuns internet
This marks Macron’s fourth official visit to India since assuming office in 2017.
A KPMG partner paid a Rs 6.4-lakh fine for cheating in an internal AI test—by using AI
KPMG partner cheating with AI
Rs 1,495 crore for a card! The jaw-dropping story behind Logan Paul's record-breaking Pokémon card sale
Logan Alexander Paul Pokèmon cards
Nicki Minaj seen counting money with ‘bestie’ Donald Trump in viral AI images on President's Day
Nicki Minaj with Donald Trump AI images
Man caught on camera putting armpit hair in meal, refuses to pay Rs 38,000 bill at Sydney restaurant
Man puts armpit hair in meal at Sydney restaurant
Feb 18: Latest News
Advertisement