Can’t give officers hike, snub workers: Calcutta High Court says VRS does not wipe out ‘benefits accrued’ by employees

The Calcutta High Court’s order noted that voluntary retirement does not extinguish rights relating to the period when the employee was actually in service. (Image generated using AI)

Calcutta High Court news: Pointing out the administrative arbitrariness, the Calcutta High Court has ruled that former workmen of Burn Standard Company Limited (BSCL) cannot be denied pay revision benefits already extended to their counterparts in the officer cadre.

Justice Rai Chattopadhyay was dealing with a plea filed by the company’s workmen who accepted the Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) in 2002 in the wake of the firm’s status as a “sick industrial company” and the failure of its rehabilitation efforts.

“Denial of the benefit only to the workmen while extending it to officers bears no rational nexus with that object and therefore amounts to arbitrary discrimination,” read the court order dated March 18.