‘Service to nation not favour’: Calcutta High Court backs BSF constable’s dismissal for ‘irresponsible’ overstay after leave

From the performance of the petitioner as detailed in the affidavit, it is clear that he had overstayed his leave on repeated occasions, the Calcutta High Court observed. (Image generated using AI)

Calcutta High Court BSF news: The Calcutta High Court has rejected a plea filed by a Border Security Force (BSF) constable challenging his dismissal from service and highlighted that the petitioner, who was being paid for the services rendered, was not doing any favour to the country.

Justice Amrita Sinha was dealing with the plea of the BSF constable who was dismissed on the grounds that he failed to report for duty after a period of sanctioned leave. She noted that it is absolutely not expected that any member of the force will behave in such an indisciplined manner.

Justice Amrita Sinha said the members of the force are to maintain a definite style of functioning, and there cannot be any laxity. Justice Amrita Sinha said the members of the force are to maintain a definite style of functioning, and there cannot be any laxity.

“The petitioner was not doing any favour to the country; he was being paid for the services rendered. A member of the Force cannot be expected to drop in and absent himself as per his own sweet will. Each member of the Force has to act responsibly. The careless and irresponsible attitude of a member of the force cannot be supported under any circumstances,” the Calcutta High Court said on April 27.