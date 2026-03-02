‘Unequals can’t be treated as equals’: Why Calcutta High Court refused to save BSF constable caught for cattle smuggling bribe

The petitioner already had four prior convictions within just six years of service, the Calcutta High Court noted. (Image generated using AI)

Calcutta High Court news: Noting that “unequals cannot be treated as equals”, the Calcutta High Court has upheld the dismissal of a Border Security Force (BSF) constable found guilty of facilitating cattle smuggling.

A division bench of Justices Madhuresh Prasad and Prasenjit Biswas was hearing a plea by a constable seeking relief on the ground that the co-accused, a head constable, received only a punishment of reversion to a lower post.

“It is a trite law that parity can be claimed only with equals, and unequals cannot be treated as equals,” the court said on February 25.

The order added that the petitioner, a member of an armed force, is expected to maintain a high degree of integrity and dedication to duty, observing a high standard of discipline; therefore, he was rightly considered liable for dismissal.