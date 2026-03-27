‘Devils and Terrorists’: Calcutta High Court ends 22-year defamation battle over TV show’s attack on CESC

The Calcutta High court noted that “Khoj Khabar” has been off air for the last 15 years. (AI-generated image)

Khoj Khabar defamation case: The Calcutta High Court recently disposed of an over two-decade-old case against the television programme “Khoj Khabar”, which called an electricity utility “tughlaqui” company and allegedly portrayed its employees as devils and associated them with backdrops of Osama Bin Laden and some other terrorists.

Justice Krishna Rao was hearing the plea of an electricity utility, CESC Limited, which had sought damages against a production house, 3 Cheers Entertainments Pvt. Ltd. and others for telecasting allegedly defamatory content against the company.

“The language used throughout the programme was defamatory and abusive, but there was a deliberate misrepresentation of facts, and the programme even started ridiculing the employees of CESC, portraying them as devils and associating them with backdrops of Osama Bin Laden and some other terrorists,” the Calcutta High Court noted in its March 20 order.