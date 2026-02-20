‘Same employer, perennial job’: After 40 years on contract, Calcutta High Court orders coal firm to regularise 16 workers

A 2010 tribunal award directed BCCL to treat the individuals as regular employees with all associated service benefits. (Image generated using AI)

Calcutta High Court news: The Calcutta High Court has dismissed a plea filed by Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) and upheld a 2010 industrial tribunal award that ordered the departmentalisation of 16 contract workers who have been engaged in service for 40 years.

Justice Shampa Dutt (Paul) was dealing with a plea of BCCL against the tribunal order to treat the workers as regular employees in the grade-I general mazdoor category, effective from their date of engagement, with all associated service benefits.

Justice Shampa Dutt (Paul) heard the matter on February 17.

“The 16 referred workers have put in about 40 years of service, working under the same principal employer, being the petitioner here, doing work perennial in nature,” the court said on February 17.