‘Sympathy isn’t right’: Calcutta High Court denies bank’s canteen boy of 40 years permanent job

The Calcutta High Court said that while petitioner's service was earnest and humble, it could not be transferred into public post by judicial fiat without unsettling discipline of public recruitment.

Written by: Jagriti Rai
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 5, 2026 11:54 AM IST
bank job calcutta high courtThe Calcutta High Court was hearing a plea by a man who had served as a canteen boy seeking to be appointed as a subordinate employee of the bank. (Image generated using AI)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Calcutta High Court has dismissed a plea filed by a canteen boy seeking regularisation and absorption as a subordinate employee at a bank, and said that a court of equity cannot convert sympathy into constitutional rights.

Justice Ananya Bandyopadhyay was dealing with a plea filed by a man who had served as a canteen boy at the bank since 1980 and sought formal absorption and appointment as a subordinate employee of the bank.

Justice Ananya Bandyopadhyay Justice Ananya Bandyopadhyay said that the prolonged service does not ripen into a right to absorption that can override statutory recruitment schemes. (Image enhanced using AI)

“Courts cannot breathe life into a claim that has been extinguished by its own terms. Judicial power cannot compel resurrection of a career that statutorily stands concluded,” the court observed.

Criticising the bank’s conduct and describing its administrative indecisiveness as “deprecating and disapproving”, the order said that a court of equity does not convert sympathy into constitutional rights in favour of the petitioner; its compassion must remain tethered to legality.

Findings

  • The petitioner’s entry into service was indubitably through an employees’ association, constituted by a canteen committee and an autonomous entity in the functioning and not connected to the statutory recruitment framework of the bank.
  • The petitioner’s claim of absorption into the subordinate cadre initially lacks the foundational employer-employee relationship, which had been the sine qua non for invoking Articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution of India in matters of public employment.
  • Legitimate expectation cannot override statutory recruitment schemes nor compel the state to create posts or alter the structure of public employment.
  • Failure to produce decades-old records, though regrettable, cannot create a substantive right ex-nihilo.
  • The petitioner, having crossed the age of superannuation, legally disadvantages his claim.
  • Even if the right had survived, which, however, did not fructify, it rendered the claim to be infructuous by efflux of time.
  • The invitation of an application under the scheme did not crystallise into a vested right, but the petitioner’s application should have been assessed impartially, at par with similar canteen boys.
  • The petitioner’s right never accrued to be vested in nature and cannot be sustained in perpetuity.
  • Administrative lapses, however, in strict terms cannot be equated with mala fides or hostility.
  • The bank should have informed the petitioner of the reason for its refusal of candidature under the schemes, though it accepted the service of the petitioner on numerous occasions as a ‘Badli’ sweeper, etc.
  • The petitioner’s long service, though earnest and humble, cannot by fiat be transferred into a public post.
  • The court cannot regularise outside of the statutory framework, violating Articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution of India, unsettling the discipline of the public recruitment.

Background

  • The petitioner began his service at the Bhadreswar Branch of the United Bank of India on July 6, 1980, as a canteen boy with a monthly salary of Rs 60.
  • Over the course of his employment, he was frequently entrusted with duties beyond canteen work, including collecting income tax challans, handling official documentation, and serving as a ‘Badli’ sweeper in the absence of designated staff.
  • Between 1992 and 2011, the bank issued several circulars intended as a one-time measure to absorb eligible canteen laborers into the subordinate cadre.
  • The petitioner alleged that despite fulfilling all eligibility criteria and submitting multiple applications, he was consistently denied interviews and his representations were left in administrative limbo while similarly situated employees in other branches were absorbed.
  • The counsel for the petitioner, advocate Sudipta Dasgupta, Sitirtha Nayek, and Suryatapa Das, submitted that the bank’s persistent non-consideration was arbitrary, whimsical, and discriminatory, violating the petitioner’s right to equality and dignity.
  • They further argued that the petitioner, aged beyond 60 years, transgressing the age of regular appointment, should not be denied relief merely because the authorities failed to act when they were required to.
  • Appearing for the bank, advocate R N Majumder, S M Obaidullah, R Choudhury, and S Chakraborty submitted that the petitioner was never a bank employee, as he was engaged by the United Bank of India Employees’ Association, an autonomous entity.

Jagriti Rai
Jagriti Rai
twitter

Jagriti Rai works with The Indian Express, where she writes from the vital intersection of law, gender, and society. Working on a dedicated legal desk, she focuses on translating complex legal frameworks into relatable narratives, exploring how the judiciary and legislative shifts empower and shape the consciousness of citizens in their daily lives. Expertise Socio-Legal Specialization: Jagriti brings a critical, human-centric perspective to modern social debates. Her work focuses on how legal developments impact gender rights, marginalized communities, and individual liberties. Diverse Editorial Background: With over 4 years of experience in digital and mainstream media, she has developed a versatile reporting style. Her previous tenures at high-traffic platforms like The Lallantop and Dainik Bhaskar provided her with deep insights into the information needs of a diverse Indian audience. Academic Foundations: Post-Graduate in Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), India’s premier media training institute. Master of Arts in Ancient History from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), providing her with the historical and cultural context necessary to analyze long-standing social structures and legal evolutions. ... Read More

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Annamalai
An alliance of absences in Tamil Nadu: Why AIADMK-NDA front may be losing steam
Govinda's manager said the actor chased his assailants away with a gun recently.
'Govinda keeps getting death threats', says actor's manager: 'Thank god he had a gun the night he got attacked, chased them away'
Ishaan tharoor laid off Washington Post
‘I’m heartbroken’: Shashi Tharoor’s son Ishaan loses job as Washington Post lays off 300 journalists
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Pakistan cricket board might enforce Force Majeure with ICC, BCCI says it's a 'weak argument'
Andre Beteille
Peasants to universities, nothing escaped André Beteille’s lens
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Annamalai
An alliance of absences in Tamil Nadu: Why AIADMK-NDA front may be losing steam
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Pak cricket board might enforce Force Majeure with ICC; 'weak argument': BCCI
Govinda's manager said the actor chased his assailants away with a gun recently.
'Govinda keeps getting death threats', says actor's manager: 'Thank god he had a gun the night he got attacked, chased them away'
Priyanka Chopra
Nick Jonas tears up recalling daughter Malti Marie's birth, shares 'she was purple, had 6 blood transfusions'
Ishaan tharoor laid off Washington Post
‘I’m heartbroken’: Shashi Tharoor’s son Ishaan loses job as Washington Post lays off 300 journalists
Describing the situation on the ground, the industrialist said traffic discipline had completely collapsed
The great escape: Stuck for 8 hours, Pune industrialist takes a chopper to bypass 33-hour expressway nightmare
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Pakistan cricket board might enforce Force Majeure with ICC, BCCI says it's a 'weak argument'
L-R: Ishan Kishan with throwdown specialist Uttam Mohanty and with childhood friends Anshumat Srivastav (centre) and Siddhanth Singh (right). (Express Photo)
Ishan Kishan comeback story: Throwdown specialist and childhood friends who helped India star return after 2-year break
Andre Beteille
Peasants to universities, nothing escaped André Beteille’s lens
US Iran
Expert Explains: Why a conflict in Iran could be far more consequential than in Venezuela
nude art modelling
Form, not sexuality: Inside the professional world of Indian nude art models and the quest for respect
Google Pixel 10a
Google teases Pixel 10a, a new, lower-cost addition to the Pixel 10 series
Advertisement
Must Read
Pakistan cricket board might enforce Force Majeure with ICC, BCCI says it's a 'weak argument'
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Ishan Kishan comeback story: Throwdown specialist and childhood friends who helped India star return after 2-year break
L-R: Ishan Kishan with throwdown specialist Uttam Mohanty and with childhood friends Anshumat Srivastav (centre) and Siddhanth Singh (right). (Express Photo)
T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan or Sanju Samson in playing XI is no longer a debate as India beat South Africa in Navi Mumbai warm-up
Ishan Kishan India playing XI T20 World Cup
Google teases Pixel 10a, a new, lower-cost addition to the Pixel 10 series
Google Pixel 10a
Can India find its ‘edge’ in edge AI? Experts weigh strategy to compete in global AI race
Edge AI pre-summit event
Tired of watching the same Reels? Here’s how to reset Instagram’s algorithm
reels, mental health
Form, not sexuality: Inside the professional world of Indian nude art models and the quest for respect
nude art modelling
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘I’m heartbroken’: Shashi Tharoor’s son Ishaan loses job as Washington Post lays off 300 journalists
Ishaan tharoor laid off Washington Post
The great escape: Stuck for 8 hours, Pune industrialist takes a chopper to bypass 33-hour expressway nightmare
Describing the situation on the ground, the industrialist said traffic discipline had completely collapsed
'That's creative thinking': Woman books Rapido to throw trash, netizens react
He immediately called the woman, asking if the package was to be received by someone
‘I know why Indians are out of shape’: American tourist sparks debate after calling Indians ‘lazy' at Jaipur's Amber Fort
American tourist Indians are lazy
'Everyone is just watching': Watch the viral moment a man risks his life to save cattle from an oncoming train in thick fog
man saves cows railway crossing
Feb 05: Latest News
Advertisement