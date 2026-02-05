‘Sympathy isn’t right’: Calcutta High Court denies bank’s canteen boy of 40 years permanent job

Justice Ananya Bandyopadhyay was dealing with a plea filed by a man who had served as a canteen boy at the bank since 1980 and sought formal absorption and appointment as a subordinate employee of the bank.
Justice Ananya Bandyopadhyay said that the prolonged service does not ripen into a right to absorption that can override statutory recruitment schemes. (Image enhanced using AI)
“Courts cannot breathe life into a claim that has been extinguished by its own terms. Judicial power cannot compel resurrection of a career that statutorily stands concluded,” the court observed.
Criticising the bank’s conduct and describing its administrative indecisiveness as “deprecating and disapproving”, the order said that a court of equity does not convert sympathy into constitutional rights in favour of the petitioner; its compassion must remain tethered to legality.
Findings
The petitioner’s entry into service was indubitably through an employees’ association, constituted by a canteen committee and an autonomous entity in the functioning and not connected to the statutory recruitment framework of the bank.
The petitioner’s claim of absorption into the subordinate cadre initially lacks the foundational employer-employee relationship, which had been the sine qua non for invoking Articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution of India in matters of public employment.
Legitimate expectation cannot override statutory recruitment schemes nor compel the state to create posts or alter the structure of public employment.
Failure to produce decades-old records, though regrettable, cannot create a substantive right ex-nihilo.
The petitioner, having crossed the age of superannuation, legally disadvantages his claim.
Even if the right had survived, which, however, did not fructify, it rendered the claim to be infructuous by efflux of time.
The invitation of an application under the scheme did not crystallise into a vested right, but the petitioner’s application should have been assessed impartially, at par with similar canteen boys.
The petitioner’s right never accrued to be vested in nature and cannot be sustained in perpetuity.
Administrative lapses, however, in strict terms cannot be equated with mala fides or hostility.
The bank should have informed the petitioner of the reason for its refusal of candidature under the schemes, though it accepted the service of the petitioner on numerous occasions as a ‘Badli’ sweeper, etc.
The petitioner’s long service, though earnest and humble, cannot by fiat be transferred into a public post.
The court cannot regularise outside of the statutory framework, violating Articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution of India, unsettling the discipline of the public recruitment.
Background
The petitioner began his service at the Bhadreswar Branch of the United Bank of India on July 6, 1980, as a canteen boy with a monthly salary of Rs 60.
Over the course of his employment, he was frequently entrusted with duties beyond canteen work, including collecting income tax challans, handling official documentation, and serving as a ‘Badli’ sweeper in the absence of designated staff.
Between 1992 and 2011, the bank issued several circulars intended as a one-time measure to absorb eligible canteen laborers into the subordinate cadre.
The petitioner alleged that despite fulfilling all eligibility criteria and submitting multiple applications, he was consistently denied interviews and his representations were left in administrative limbo while similarly situated employees in other branches were absorbed.
The counsel for the petitioner, advocate Sudipta Dasgupta, Sitirtha Nayek, and Suryatapa Das, submitted that the bank’s persistent non-consideration was arbitrary, whimsical, and discriminatory, violating the petitioner’s right to equality and dignity.
They further argued that the petitioner, aged beyond 60 years, transgressing the age of regular appointment, should not be denied relief merely because the authorities failed to act when they were required to.
Appearing for the bank, advocate R N Majumder, S M Obaidullah, R Choudhury, and S Chakraborty submitted that the petitioner was never a bank employee, as he was engaged by the United Bank of India Employees’ Association, an autonomous entity.
Jagriti Rai works with The Indian Express, where she writes from the vital intersection of law, gender, and society. Working on a dedicated legal desk, she focuses on translating complex legal frameworks into relatable narratives, exploring how the judiciary and legislative shifts empower and shape the consciousness of citizens in their daily lives.
Expertise
Socio-Legal Specialization: Jagriti brings a critical, human-centric perspective to modern social debates. Her work focuses on how legal developments impact gender rights, marginalized communities, and individual liberties.
Diverse Editorial Background: With over 4 years of experience in digital and mainstream media, she has developed a versatile reporting style. Her previous tenures at high-traffic platforms like The Lallantop and Dainik Bhaskar provided her with deep insights into the information needs of a diverse Indian audience.
Academic Foundations:
Post-Graduate in Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), India’s premier media training institute.
Master of Arts in Ancient History from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), providing her with the historical and cultural context necessary to analyze long-standing social structures and legal evolutions. ... Read More