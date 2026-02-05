‘Sympathy isn’t right’: Calcutta High Court denies bank’s canteen boy of 40 years permanent job

The Calcutta High Court was hearing a plea by a man who had served as a canteen boy seeking to be appointed as a subordinate employee of the bank. (Image generated using AI)

The Calcutta High Court has dismissed a plea filed by a canteen boy seeking regularisation and absorption as a subordinate employee at a bank, and said that a court of equity cannot convert sympathy into constitutional rights.

Justice Ananya Bandyopadhyay was dealing with a plea filed by a man who had served as a canteen boy at the bank since 1980 and sought formal absorption and appointment as a subordinate employee of the bank.

Justice Ananya Bandyopadhyay said that the prolonged service does not ripen into a right to absorption that can override statutory recruitment schemes.

“Courts cannot breathe life into a claim that has been extinguished by its own terms. Judicial power cannot compel resurrection of a career that statutorily stands concluded,” the court observed.