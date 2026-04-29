‘It was providential he didn’t die’: Calcutta High Court upholds 10-year sentence for 2008 Bengal election bomb attack

The Calcutta High Court has dismissed a plea of a man convicted for the attempt to murder during the 2008 Panchayat election campaign and highlighted that the intended injury was sufficient to cause the death of the victim in the ordinary course of nature; it was providential that the victim did not die.

A division bench of Justices Arijit Banerjee and Apurbha Sinha Ray was hearing a plea of a man challenging the trial court’s order of a 10-year rigorous imprisonment sentence.

“The intended injury was sufficient to cause the death of the victim in the ordinary course of nature. Hence, the appellant attempted to murder the victim going by the definition of murder, and it was providential that the victim did not die,” the court said in its April 23 order.