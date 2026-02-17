Administrative silence isn’t governance: Calcutta High Court slams ‘uncertainty’ in ASHA recruitment process

Mere inclusion in a panel or waiting list does not confer an indefeasible right to appointment, the Calcutta High Court’s order stated. (Image generated using AI)

Calcutta High Court news: While dismissing a plea challenging the recruitment process for the post of ASHA facilitator, the Calcutta High Court said that the administrative authority must act with “procedural discipline” so that eligible candidates are not left in “uncertainty” and “silence”.

Justice Ananya Bandyopadhyay was dealing with a plea of a candidate for the “ASHA Facilitator” post who sought consideration against the vacancies that remained unattended, and contended that the selection process initiated in October 2015 was neither formally concluded nor cancelled.

“Administrative Authority must act with procedural discipline, clarity, and candour, so that eligible candidates are not left navigating uncertainty and silence,” the court said on February 6.