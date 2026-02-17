Administrative silence isn’t governance: Calcutta High Court slams ‘uncertainty’ in ASHA recruitment process

Justice Ananya Bandyopadhyay was dealing with a plea of a candidate for the “ASHA Facilitator” post who sought consideration against the vacancies that remained unattended, and contended that the selection process initiated in October 2015 was neither formally concluded nor cancelled.
Justice Ananya Bandyopadhyay heard the plea on February 6.
“Administrative Authority must act with procedural discipline, clarity, and candour, so that eligible candidates are not left navigating uncertainty and silence,” the court said on February 6.
An ASHA facilitator acts as a supervisor and guide for 10–25 Accredited Social Health Activists.
Noting that public recruitment, even when contractual, carries with it a constitutional responsibility, the order added that procedural ambiguity should not undermine public confidence and burden the constitutional courts with avoidable litigation.
The court added that governance to be credible must be as transparent in its silence as it is in its actions.
The petitioner moved the court against the state of West Bengal, alleging irregularities in a selection process initiated in October 2015.
According to the petitioner, who is an applicant under the OBC-B category, the authorities failed to formally conclude or cancel the initial recruitment process before issuing a subsequent notification in February 2016 to fill remaining vacancies.
She alleged nepotism and arbitrariness, claiming that candidates with lower ranks were engaged while she was excluded.
The petitioner was afforded full participation in the selection process relevant to her category.
The merit list was prepared based on written and computer proficiency test, clearly placing another candidate above the petitioner in the OBC-B category.
Once the said candidate was selected and joined the service, the vacancy stood exhausted.
Mere inclusion in a panel or waiting list does not confer an indefeasible right to appointment.
Recruitment processes must be concluded with clarity and formal closure so that ambiguity does not eclipse transparency.
Administrative imperfection by itself does not invite judicial interdiction, unless it results in demonstrable illegality or denial of a vested right.
The absence of a clear, written closure of the earlier process and the simultaneous initiation of a fresh notification created an overlap that lent itself to confusion, contest, and competing claims.
Administrative actions, particularly in matters of public engagement, must speak with clarity; silence or ambiguity at such stages breeds avoidable grievance.
Judicial review does not extend to rewriting selection outcomes where the process, viewed as a whole, does not disclose arbitrariness of a degree warranting intervention.
Administrative authorities must ensure that recruitment processes are concluded with transparency and finality so that it does not suffer under the burden of procedural ambiguity and citizens are not compelled to seek judicial redress for want of timely and reasoned administrative action.
Administrative authorities must also ensure formal closure and effective communication of the same.
Jagriti Rai works with The Indian Express, where she writes from the vital intersection of law, gender, and society. Working on a dedicated legal desk, she focuses on translating complex legal frameworks into relatable narratives, exploring how the judiciary and legislative shifts empower and shape the consciousness of citizens in their daily lives.
Expertise
Socio-Legal Specialization: Jagriti brings a critical, human-centric perspective to modern social debates. Her work focuses on how legal developments impact gender rights, marginalized communities, and individual liberties.
Diverse Editorial Background: With over 4 years of experience in digital and mainstream media, she has developed a versatile reporting style. Her previous tenures at high-traffic platforms like The Lallantop and Dainik Bhaskar provided her with deep insights into the information needs of a diverse Indian audience.
Academic Foundations:
Post-Graduate in Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), India’s premier media training institute.
Master of Arts in Ancient History from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), providing her with the historical and cultural context necessary to analyze long-standing social structures and legal evolutions. ... Read More