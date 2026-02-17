Administrative silence isn’t governance: Calcutta High Court slams ‘uncertainty’ in ASHA recruitment process

Noting that recruitment, even when contractual, carries a constitutional responsibility, the Calcutta High Court added that procedural vagueness should not undermine public confidence.

Written by: Jagriti Rai
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 17, 2026 03:00 PM IST
ASHA recruitment delay calcutta high court (1)Mere inclusion in a panel or waiting list does not confer an indefeasible right to appointment, the Calcutta High Court’s order stated. (Image generated using AI)
Calcutta High Court news: While dismissing a plea challenging the recruitment process for the post of ASHA facilitator, the Calcutta High Court said that the administrative authority must act with “procedural discipline” so that eligible candidates are not left in “uncertainty” and “silence”.

Justice Ananya Bandyopadhyay was dealing with a plea of a candidate for the “ASHA Facilitator” post who sought consideration against the vacancies that remained unattended, and contended that the selection process initiated in October 2015 was neither formally concluded nor cancelled.

Justice-Ananya-Bandyopadhyay-calcutta-high-court Justice Ananya Bandyopadhyay heard the plea on February 6.

“Administrative Authority must act with procedural discipline, clarity, and candour, so that eligible candidates are not left navigating uncertainty and silence,” the court said on February 6.

An ASHA facilitator acts as a supervisor and guide for 10–25 Accredited Social Health Activists.

Noting that public recruitment, even when contractual, carries with it a constitutional responsibility, the order added that procedural ambiguity should not undermine public confidence and burden the constitutional courts with avoidable litigation.

The court added that governance to be credible must be as transparent in its silence as it is in its actions.

Background

  • The petitioner moved the court against the state of West Bengal, alleging irregularities in a selection process initiated in October 2015.
  • According to the petitioner, who is an applicant under the OBC-B category, the authorities failed to formally conclude or cancel the initial recruitment process before issuing a subsequent notification in February 2016 to fill remaining vacancies.
  • She alleged nepotism and arbitrariness, claiming that candidates with lower ranks were engaged while she was excluded.
Findings

  • Even when engagement is contractual in nature, recruitment by state authorities must conform to the standards of fairness, transparency and procedural propriety.
  • Public employment in whatever form is a facet of public trust.
  • The petitioner was afforded full participation in the selection process relevant to her category.
  • The merit list was prepared based on written and computer proficiency test, clearly placing another candidate above the petitioner in the OBC-B category.
  • Once the said candidate was selected and joined the service, the vacancy stood exhausted.
  • Mere inclusion in a panel or waiting list does not confer an indefeasible right to appointment.
  • Recruitment processes must be concluded with clarity and formal closure so that ambiguity does not eclipse transparency.
  • Administrative imperfection by itself does not invite judicial interdiction, unless it results in demonstrable illegality or denial of a vested right.
  • The absence of a clear, written closure of the earlier process and the simultaneous initiation of a fresh notification created an overlap that lent itself to confusion, contest, and competing claims.
  • Administrative actions, particularly in matters of public engagement, must speak with clarity; silence or ambiguity at such stages breeds avoidable grievance.
  • Judicial review does not extend to rewriting selection outcomes where the process, viewed as a whole, does not disclose arbitrariness of a degree warranting intervention.
  • Administrative authorities must ensure that recruitment processes are concluded with transparency and finality so that it does not suffer under the burden of procedural ambiguity and citizens are not compelled to seek judicial redress for want of timely and reasoned administrative action.
  • Administrative authorities must also ensure formal closure and effective communication of the same.

Jagriti Rai
Jagriti Rai
Jagriti Rai works with The Indian Express, where she writes from the vital intersection of law, gender, and society.

 

