Govt can’t ‘dictate recruitment procedure’ in minority schools: Calcutta High Court directs to approve teacher’s appointment

The court held that besides prescribing the minimum qualification for teachers, any other interference by the state in the management of a minority educational institution would amount to infringement of its right under Article 30. (Image generated using AI)

Calcutta High Court news: The Calcutta High Court has directed the Directorate of Education, Andaman and Nicobar administration, to approve the appointment of a postgraduate teacher (PGT) of Biology at a minority school, observing that the government cannot interfere with the internal administration of a minority educational institution beyond prescribing minimum qualifications.

Justice Arijit Banerjee allowed a plea filed by the woman whose appointment to the post of PGT (Biology) was declined by the administration on the grounds that the school’s recruitment rules were not in line with those notified by the Department of Education and that the essential qualifications prescribed by the school and the Education Department did not match.