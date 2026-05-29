‘Not instrument for forced marriage’: Court quashes rape conviction after man flees registry office

The Calcutta High Court pointed out that the initial shock and dread of social marginalisation frequently paralyse the survivor’s immediate familial circle. (AI-generated image)

The Calcutta High Court recently set aside the seven-year rigorous imprisonment sentence awarded to a man in a rape case, observing that the grave charge cannot be treated as a “conditional grievance” that is waived upon the execution of a marriage registration.

Justice Ananya Bandyopadhyay said the appellant’s flight from the registry office just before the proposed marriage registration, allegedly fixed as part of a compromise between the families, represented the “desperate act” of an individual escaping a “coercive social mechanism” designed to enforce matrimony through “institutional pressure”.

“Criminal law cannot be permitted to be deployed as a blunt instrument for the forced solemnization of marriage, nor can the grave charge of rape be treated as a conditional grievance that is waived upon the execution of a marriage register and revived only upon its failure,” the May 22 order read.