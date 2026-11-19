The Calcutta High Court has awarded Rs 8 lakh to a mother whose son died in 2003 after being hit by an electric post while travelling in an overcrowded local train, holding that mere absence of a railway ticket cannot itself disprove a passenger’s bona fide status.

In its November 17 ruling, Justice Biswaroop Chowdhury held that the complainant was not present either on the train or at the spot of the accident, “to have vividly narrated the cause of the accident, the presence or absence of the valid ticket.”

Upon considering the facts of the case and the Judicial precedents relied upon, the court held that the mother had been able to establish “the death of the victim is an untoward incident under Section 124A of the Railways Act.”

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The court observed that the police report categorically mentioned ‘no foul play’ had been detected to “obliterate the possibility of a self-inflicted injury.”

Justice Biswaroop Chowdhury awarded compensation to the mother whose son had died in a train accident. Justice Biswaroop Chowdhury awarded compensation to the mother whose son had died in a train accident.

Rejection of compensation over missing train ticket

On July 17, 2003, while travelling on a local Train from Howrah to Uluberia, the deceased was dashed against a post and sustained an injury to his head. The public brought him to Uluberia station. Thereafter, he was admitted to the hospital and died on the same day. The accident took place near Uluberia Station.

His mother sought compensation from the Railways under Section 124A (compensation on account of untoward incident) of the Railways Act, 1989, but the Railways Tribunal dismissed her claim, holding that she failed to establish that her son was a bona fide passenger as no railway ticket was recovered from him.

Senior Advocate Pradip Kumar Roy, appearing for the mother, argued that the Tribunal erred in dismissing the claim of the appellant solely on the ground that no railway ticket was recovered from the possession of the dead son.

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Roy submitted that the Tribunal erred in law by failing to apply the well-established legal principle that the mere absence of a railway ticket from the possession of a deceased or injured passenger does not by itself disprove their status as a bona fide passenger.

It was a matter of judicial recognition that in the aftermath of a railway accident, tickets can be lost, displaced or even lost amidst the ensuing chaos, Roy added.

It was also submitted that multiple official reports, including the Police Report, Inquest Report and Post Mortem Report categorically establish that the deceased met with a railway accident.

The Railway Authorities themselves have not disputed the fact that the train was severely overcrowded at the time of the incident, Roy said, and mentioned that Railways, in their submission, have implicitly acknowledged the issue of excessive congestion in local trains, which is a widespread and well-documented problem.

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Opposing the appeal, advocate Soumak Bera, appearing for the Railways, argued that the accident occurred in the morning when there was no crowd in the train and claimed that the man had died by a self-inflicted injury. It was submitted that the Tribunal had correctly rejected the compensation claim and committed no error in its decision.

Court awards claim



The court observed that the investigating report, the post mortem report and the final police report in unequivocal terms endorsed the accident to have occurred while the victim had been the passenger of the train. The absence of a ticket under an otherwise proven case will not deter the complainant from a legitimate claim, the court said.

Allowing the mother’s appeal, the court held that the mother was entitled to compensation of Rs 4 lakh along with interest at 6 per cent per annum from the date of filing the claim till today or Rs 8 lakh, whichever is higher. The court directed the Railways authorities to deposit the compensation amount, whichever is higher, before the Registrar General of the High Court within 8 weeks of the order.