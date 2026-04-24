‘Can’t shrug responsibility’: 47 years on, Calcutta High Court restores teacher’s pension benefits

The retired headmaster had enrolled as an advocate in 1988 during the pendency of the petition and continued practising thereafter. (Image generated using AI)

Calcutta High Court news: In a case that has spanned nearly half a century, the Calcutta High Court struck a delicate balance between equity and delay, granting full pensionary benefits to a retired headmaster while setting aside the direction to pay back wages for nearly two decades.

Justices Tapabrata Chakraborty and Partha Sarathi Chatterjee noted that the retired headmaster, Chittaranjan Roy, had enrolled as an advocate in 1988 during the pendency of the petition and continued practising thereafter.

“The court also cannot shrug off its responsibility towards the delay in the disposal of the writ petition for more than four decades. In such circumstances, we are of the opinion that the equities need to be balanced among the parties,” the order dated April 17 read.