‘Can’t shrug responsibility’: 47 years on, Calcutta High Court restores teacher’s pension benefits

Calcutta High Court news: In a case that has spanned nearly half a century, the Calcutta High Court struck a delicate balance between equity and delay, granting full pensionary benefits to a retired headmaster while setting aside the direction to pay back wages for nearly two decades.
Justices Tapabrata Chakraborty and Partha Sarathi Chatterjee noted that the retired headmaster, Chittaranjan Roy, had enrolled as an advocate in 1988 during the pendency of the petition and continued practising thereafter.
“The court also cannot shrug off its responsibility towards the delay in the disposal of the writ petition for more than four decades. In such circumstances, we are of the opinion that the equities need to be balanced among the parties,” the order dated April 17 read.
The Calcutta High Court held that the direction towards payment of back wages for the period from February 1985 till the date of his retirement on May 31, 2004, is not sustainable in law.
It is no longer res integra (an unsettled question of law) that direction towards payment of back wages is a discretionary power which has to be exercised by a court, keeping in mind the facts in its entirety.
The direction towards payment of back wages for the period from February 1985 till the date of his superannuation in 2004 should stand quashed.
The notional benefits, including the benefits of revision of scale of pay, should be granted for the said period from February 1985 to 2004.
It is made clear that the state authorities should ensure that full pensionary benefits, along with all arrears, are disbursed in favour of Roy positively within eight weeks, subject to compliance with the necessary formalities by Roy.
The school authorities should also extend all assistance for the disbursement of the said benefits.
Arguments
Representing the state, advocate Avishek Prasad submitted before the Calcutta High Court that the petition was filed in 1978 and was disposed of about 47 years thereafter by the order in the present appeal. It was further added that the single judge erroneously issued directions towards payment of full back wages from the month of February 1985 to May 31, 2004.
On the contrary, appearing for Roy, advocate Goswami denied and disputed the contention of Prasad and submitted that no disciplinary proceeding was ever initiated against Roy, nor any order of suspension was passed. He added, however, that his salary was illegally stopped on and from February 1985 and he was forcibly restrained from joining the said post.
He further submitted that the wrongdoer was the employer and the sufferer was Roy, and there is no justification to give a premium to the employer for its wrongdoing by relieving it of the burden to pay to the employee his dues in the form of full back wages.
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He even pointed out that Roy was also willing to work but was illegally and unlawfully prevented from working.
Richa Sahay is a Legal Correspondent for The Indian Express, where she focuses on simplifying the complexities of the Indian judicial system. A law postgraduate, she leverages her advanced legal education to bridge the gap between technical court rulings and public understanding, ensuring that readers stay informed about the rapidly evolving legal landscape.
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