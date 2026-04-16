‘Instinct to save life, not file FIR’: Calcutta High Court upholds Rs 29 lakh payout to victim’s kin despite 6-day FIR delay

The Calcutta High Court noted that the accident occured in April 2021 when the victim was returning to home from his workplace. (AI-generated image)

Observing that when tragedy strikes on the roads, the immediate instinct of an Indian family is to rush the injured to a hospital rather than approach the police, the Calcutta High Court recently dismissed an insurance company’s attempt to deny a Rs 29.37 lakh compensation claim on the ground of a six-day delay in lodging the FIR.

Justice Biswaroop Chowdhury was hearing an appeal filed by National Insurance Co Ltd., challenging the compensation awarded by the trial court to the family of a man who died in a fatal hit-and-run accident.

“When a person is injured in an accident in Indian society, family members rush to the hospital and not to the police station. Moreover, the victim died, thus it is quite natural for the family members of the victim and near relations to be in a state of depression,” the April 10 order read.