In a first in 34 years, the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday upheld the death sentence granted by a lower court to a man convicted of rape-murder of a five-year-old girl in Hooghly in 2024.

The last such case dates back to 1992, when the Calcutta High Court had upheld the death penalty a lower court had awarded to Dhananjoy Chatterjee for the rape-murder of teenager Hetal Parekh in Kolkata in 1990.

In more than three decades since then, several trial courts have awarded death sentences in different cases, but none survived judicial scrutiny of the High Court.

On Tuesday, a division bench of Justices Arijit Banerjee and Apurba Sinha Ray upheld the death sentence awarded to convict Ashok Singh by a Hooghly POCSO court on January 17, 2025.

Singh had challenged the lower court’s order before the Calcutta High Court, while the state government had also filed an appeal seeking confirmation of the death penalty.

While upholding the sentence, the division bench observed that the brutality of the crime committed against the child warranted the maximum punishment.

Holding that the legal penalties have an impact on not just the accused but also the society, the High Court observed in its order, “Wherever, the offence which is committed, manner in which it is committed, its attendant circumstances and the motive and status of the victim, undoubtedly bring the case within the ambit of ‘rarest of rare’ cases and the court finds that the imposition of life imprisonment would be inflicting of inadequate punishment, the court may award death penalty.”

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The court found that the aggravating circumstances, such as “the extreme depravity and the barbaric manner in which the crime was committed and the fact that the victim was a helpless girl of four years clearly outweigh the mitigating circumstances”.

The order added: “Honestly speaking, I do not find any mitigating circumstance in the present factual matrix. The aggravating circumstances are overwhelming… Any kindness shown to the appellant will be misplaced mercy. The appellant cannot expect any leniency, indulgence or claim any human right having committed an inhuman wrong. While ensuring that an accused gets ‘just’ treatment, the courts must also not be oblivious to victim justice and the agony suffered by the victim’s family members.”

The order also referred to recent judgments of the Supreme Court, while taking note of a “shift from retributive justice to reformative justice”, but held that in the present case, “reformation of the appellant would be a far cry”.

“…the extreme depravity and meanness of mind that the appellant has demonstrated by committing the crime in the barbaric manner, are his ingrained instincts and characteristics. In my opinion, it is highly improbable that a person like the appellant can be reformed,” the court said.

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Concluding that given the gory facts of the case, the accused deserved capital punishment, the division bench said in its order. “Any other kind of punishment including incarceration for the remainder of the appellant’s natural life without remission, will be inadequate and not commensurate with the depraved, heinous and inhuman crime that the appellant has committed. My conscience does not permit me to commute the death penalty to any other punishment. I accordingly confirm the judgment of conviction and order of sentence that learned Trial Court has passed.”

While Justice Arijit Banerjee was hearing the case online, Justice Apurba Sinha Ray was in court — the duo broke the tips of their pens after pronouncing the order, as per the custom.

The High Court, meanwhile, also increased the compensation payable to the victim’s family. Earlier, the family of the deceased child had been awarded an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh, but the amount had not yet been disbursed, so the division bench directed that the compensation be increased to Rs 15 lakh, while emphasising the need to ensure financial relief for the victim’s family.

The case

The incident dates back to November 24, 2024, when the five-year-old girl was sexually assaulted and murdered by her 42-year-old neighbor, Ashok Singh, in Gurap, Hooghly district. Her body was recovered from the accused’s residence.

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A Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Hooghly (Rural) Police Superintendent Kamanasish Sen, had set a record by filing a chargesheet within 13 days of the incident. The forensic report conclusively linked the murderer with the victim. The police report also included a mental alertness report to prevent the accused citing any mental conditions behind the crime. Ashok was charged with BNS Sections 65 (2), 66, and 103 (1), and Section 6 of the POCSO Act. The trial commenced on December 11, 2024, and ended on January 3, 2025.

Challenging the trial court’s verdict, the accused had then approached the Calcutta High Court, seeking a review of the death sentence.

Meanwhile, Advocate Jayanta Narayan Chatterjee, appointed as the Special Public Prosecutor for the state government in the case, told mediapersons on Tuesday, “The girl was found inside a room where wood was stored at the accused’s house. The post-mortem report mentioned that after being raped, she was repeatedly struck against a wall, which ultimately led to her death. This clearly reflects the extent of brutality inflicted on a five-year-old girl. The High Court realised that there was no scope for such an offender to reform himself. There were also several previous allegations against the accused. Considering all these factors, the court upheld the maximum punishment.”

As per the law, the convict can appeal before the Supreme Court against the present verdict within three months.