High Court orders arrest of Delhi Capitals cricketer Abishek Porel in ‘rape’ case

Court orders police to seize his devices to prevent sharing of digital evidence and safeguard the complainant’s identity.

Written by: Tanusree Bose
3 min readKolkataJul 20, 2026 10:32 PM IST
High Court orders arrest of Delhi Capitals cricketer Abishek Porel in ‘rape’ caseA case was registered against Porel last month at Mogra police station alleging that he established a physical relationship with the complainant on the pretext of marriage and frequently recorded their intimate moments. (Credits: Facebook/ Abishek Porel﻿)
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The Calcutta High Court recently ordered the Mogra police to arrest Delhi Capitals cricketer Abishek Porel and seize his electronic devices to prevent dissemination of photographs of the woman who has accused him of rape. The cricketer has also been charged with criminal intimidation and other offences.

Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya, in an order passed on July 14, directed the police to continue their efforts to trace and arrest him.

“It is disclosed in the communication dated 6th July, 2026 that one pen drive/storage device is seized from the petitioner…and it is believed that certain materials are stored therein… It appears that accused persons…are required to be apprehended for seizure of electronic devices lying with them so that data stored therein cannot be shared with others… Communication dated 6th July, 2026 discloses steps taken by the concerned police authorities for apprehending…[the accused] but fact remains…[they] are yet to be apprehended. Concerned police authorities are directed to continue with their endeavour to apprehend respondent nos.6 & 7 [accused] and to make seizure of devices so obnoxious data stored therein shall not be further disseminated,” the order said.

A case was registered against Porel last month at Mogra police station alleging that he established a physical relationship with the complainant on the pretext of marriage and frequently recorded their intimate moments.

According to the petitioner, Porel had initially approached and established contact with the complainant in January 2023. Thereafter, they started talking to each other from April 2023 onwards.

The woman alleged that she met Porel for the first time in Chandannagar, when he attempted to take her to his flat to initiate physical relations, while assuring her of his intentions to marry her. The woman alleged that he took her to his flat in Mankundu while his parents were away, and forcibly engaged in a physical relationship. Later, both the families travelled to Kolkata to discuss their marriage.

The woman alleged that she found out that Porel had also engaged in physical relationships with other women.

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The complaint states, “The accused unlawfully confined the petitioner, prevented her from

obtaining food, and deliberately isolated her. As a direct consequence of the aforesaid incident in Delhi on April 2, 2026, the petitioner became physically debilitated and was unable to walk properly. Despite having a scheduled flight the following day, the petitioner was compelled to seek immediate medical treatment due to the injuries sustained…The respondent no. 6 telephonically contacted the petitioner and used threatening and abusive language towards her. At about 00.30 hours, the respondent no. 6 threatened the petitioner using the Instagram account of his associate and a third-party mobile number.”

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Tanusree Bose
Tanusree Bose

Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage. Experience  Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness. Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances. Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including: State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies. Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues. Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE). Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll. Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More

 

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