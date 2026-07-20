High Court orders arrest of Delhi Capitals cricketer Abishek Porel in ‘rape’ case

A case was registered against Porel last month at Mogra police station alleging that he established a physical relationship with the complainant on the pretext of marriage and frequently recorded their intimate moments. (Credits: Facebook/ Abishek Porel﻿)

The Calcutta High Court recently ordered the Mogra police to arrest Delhi Capitals cricketer Abishek Porel and seize his electronic devices to prevent dissemination of photographs of the woman who has accused him of rape. The cricketer has also been charged with criminal intimidation and other offences.

Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya, in an order passed on July 14, directed the police to continue their efforts to trace and arrest him.

“It is disclosed in the communication dated 6th July, 2026 that one pen drive/storage device is seized from the petitioner…and it is believed that certain materials are stored therein… It appears that accused persons…are required to be apprehended for seizure of electronic devices lying with them so that data stored therein cannot be shared with others… Communication dated 6th July, 2026 discloses steps taken by the concerned police authorities for apprehending…[the accused] but fact remains…[they] are yet to be apprehended. Concerned police authorities are directed to continue with their endeavour to apprehend respondent nos.6 & 7 [accused] and to make seizure of devices so obnoxious data stored therein shall not be further disseminated,” the order said.