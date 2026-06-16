Court drops C-section ‘negligence’ case, notes couple returned to same doctor despite firstborn’s injury

The couple's first baby was delivered by the same doctor at the same hospital about four years before and that child too had a similar scalp injury, it was alleged. (AI-generated image)

Ruling that the newborn’s scalp injury was properly managed and did not establish rash negligence endangering human life, the Calcutta High Court has quashed a criminal case against a gynaecologist accused of medical negligence during a caesarean delivery.

Justice Chaitali Chatterjee Das observed that despite the man alleging a similar injury to his firstborn under the same doctor’s admission, due to which the child has no hair on that spot, the couple chose the same doctor and hospital for their second child’s birth, indicating their faith in the doctor.

“Essential ingredient to attract this offences is that the accused must did it rashly or negligently and the act was such as to endanger human life, or personal safety of others and give us how it was caused in consequence of such act,” the June 16 order noted.