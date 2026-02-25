‘No ego battles’: Calcutta High Court warns parents seeking son’s promotion to 2nd year in IIM despite low grades

The petitioner seems to be in a hurry to get a degree, without properly attending any classes, the Calcutta High Court noted. (Image generated using AI)

Calcutta High Court news: Underscoring that parents play a supporting role in students’ lives, which should not escalate to fighting ego battles with institutions, the Calcutta High Court recently rejected the plea of an MBA student from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Calcutta, who sought promotion to the second year of the programme despite failing to meet the requisite grades.

The petitioner, who is suffering from schizophrenia, challenged the institute’s decision to have him repeat the first year, citing his medical condition as the cause for his academic shortfall.

Justice Shampa Dutt (Paul) said, “Parents being emotionally attached should play a supporting role, and it should not turn out to be a case of ego and defiance of an institutional authority, setting a wrong example for the child in the long run.”