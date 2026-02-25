‘No ego battles’: Calcutta High Court warns parents seeking son’s promotion to 2nd year in IIM despite low grades

Calcutta High Court news: Underscoring that parents play a supporting role in students’ lives, which should not escalate to fighting ego battles with institutions, the Calcutta High Court recently rejected the plea of an MBA student from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Calcutta, who sought promotion to the second year of the programme despite failing to meet the requisite grades.
Justice Shampa Dutt (Paul) heard the plea on February 19.
Justice Shampa Dutt (Paul) said, “Parents being emotionally attached should play a supporting role, and it should not turn out to be a case of ego and defiance of an institutional authority, setting a wrong example for the child in the long run.”
Noting that the institution is the best authority and is suitably placed to decide the welfare of the student, the order added that in such cases, the parents should rely on its decision.
“Students with such ailments are treated not only with concern but also with more attention and in such cases, the institution is the best authority and suitably placed to decide the welfare of the student…the parents should rely on the decision of the authorities, which works out for the best for the child/student, whose welfare is paramount,” the court said on February 18.
‘Missed exams due to mental health struggles’
The petitioner, who is pursuing a Master of Business Administration (MBA) course, filed two applications after the institute reduced his Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) from 4.2 to 3.7 following “grade drops” in his first year.
He contended that his absence and missed examinations were “inadvertent” and due to hospitalisation and mental health struggles.
He argued that his unadjusted CGPA was 4.44, which he believed should have qualified him for promotion to the next year under Rule 14(h)(i) and Rule 14(h)(iii)(d) of the Rules and Guidelines for MBA Programme of IIMC published in June 2024, especially since the required threshold was 4.50.
He claimed that the authorities had directed him to repeat the first year in complete disregard of the medical condition and completely ignored the various representations of informing the concerned authorities about his hospitalisation, owing to which he most inadvertently and in compelling circumstances was unable to attend classes and exams.
He further alleged that the college had arbitrarily blocked his placement profile, despite his credentials.
Appearing for IIM, senior advocate Soumya Majumder argued that since term-I of the course, the performance of the petitioner was unsatisfactory, and based on the medical documents submitted, he was permitted to appear for the ‘make-up examination’ on medical grounds.
He further stated that in courses where the petitioner was awarded an ‘F’ grade, he was allowed to appear for re-examination as per MBA rules, and upon re-evaluation by the respective instructors, he was awarded a ‘C+’ grade in those courses, consistent with MBA rules.
Majumder further argued that no complaint was ever received from the petitioner regarding any discrepancy in his term-II result.
He submitted that apart from the low attendance, the overall poor performance of the petitioner in the examination would also be evident from the re-evaluated marksheet.
‘Habitual absentee’
The institute has produced the attendance sheet in support of its stand as to attendance, which shows that the petitioner is a habitual absentee in all semesters and has not improved at all, even in the fifth semester (second year), when permitted by the court to attend.
The petitioner was under medical treatment (schizophrenia), which the doctor’s certificate showed was controlled with medicines, and the doctor also opined that he was pampered, being an only child.
The petitioner thus did not attend classes (1st year) nor (2nd year) from June to October, 2025.
As the petitioner could not sit for his exams, he was permitted to take make-up exams, where his unadjusted grade was 4.44 and adjusted grade was 3.38, when the required grade is 4.50.
The petitioner banks upon the unadjusted grade and states that he is eligible to be promoted, as another candidate with 4.40 has been.
The petitioner, admittedly having an overall poor performance, is not only demanding to be promoted to the second year, but despite having very poor attendance (20%) in the second year also – not having attended regularly even since October 2025 – will now be claiming the degree for the said MBA programme from this premier institution.
The petitioner seems to be in a hurry to get a degree, without properly attending any classes, in spite of the doctor having noted that his condition is better (controlled).
Some of the medical documents filed relate to minor ailments like stomach problems, viral fever, etc, which the petitioner also relies upon to get the benefit as prayed for.
The institution has also undertaken to reconsider the petitioner’s fees, which admittedly are high, in case he decides to continue the programme by joining the 63rd batch, which shall commence in June 2026.
