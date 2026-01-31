Calcutta HC directs EC, Bengal govt to file reports on firm pulling out of poll booth work
The Calcutta High Court has directed the Election Commission and the West Bengal government to submit reports on a PIL alleging that a state PSU’s withdrawal from polling booth infrastructure work could disrupt the conduct of the upcoming Assembly elections.
The Calcutta High Court has directed the Election Commission (EC) and the West Bengal government to submit their reports within a week, on a public interest litigation (PIL) which claimed that a state-government undertaking company sought to withdraw from carrying out infrastructural work for the upcoming assembly polls.
A division bench comprising Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Partha Sarathi Sen was hearing a PIL filed by state BJP president Samik Bhattacharya, who claimed that the sudden withdrawal of Macintosh Burn Limited (MBL) –a government undertaking, under the PWD, from crucial infrastructure work could disrupt the smooth conduct of the polls.MBL had cited “practical considerations” for pulling out of Assured Minimum Facilities (AMF) work in polling booths.
The bench noted that the EC is vested with sufficient powers to ensure the provision of infrastructure necessary for conducting elections.
“The Election Commission is within its powers to ensure that infrastructure facilities are done for the polls,” the court observed, making it clear that responsibility for enabling the polling process lies with the EC, even if a state PSU withdraws from assisting with the arrangements.
The company was pulled up by Bengal CEO Manoj Agarwal after it refused to take up AMF work, despite being entrusted with the task by the PWD in July.
The CEO had warned that the EC could initiate criminal proceedings against the company’s directors for its refusal to take up the job.
MBL in their letter had stated, “We humbly request that the MBL may please be relieved from this ensuing task and no penal, financial or other adverse actions be initiated against Mackintosh Burn Ltd or its officers or directors, as our inability stems entirely from practical considerations.”
The letter further said that the company’s infrastructure did not allow it to take up the task of detailed field surveys and holistic assessment of the time-bound tasks of AMF in some 81,000 booths spread across Bengal.
However, a source of the EC pointed out that MBL was given the job in July last year.
“The government did not check with the company whether it was capable of doing the work. If the PWD had tried to find out sooner, alternative agencies could have been hired earlier. It would have saved four valuable months,” the source said, adding that time was vital as all officials would get busy with the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls.
“In that case, the survey of the booths and identification of gaps in terms of AMF would be a problem. Tenders cannot be floated after election dates are declared,” said the ECI official.
Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain.
Experience
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express.
Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news.
Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions.
Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal.
Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla.
Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent.
Education
Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting.
Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University.
Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur.
Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More