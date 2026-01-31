Calcutta HC directs EC, Bengal govt to file reports on firm pulling out of poll booth work

The Calcutta High Court has directed the Election Commission and the West Bengal government to submit reports on a PIL alleging that a state PSU’s withdrawal from polling booth infrastructure work could disrupt the conduct of the upcoming Assembly elections.

Written by: Atri Mitra
3 min readJan 31, 2026 08:45 AM IST
The court said the EC has sufficient powers to ensure election facilities, even if a state undertaking withdraws.The Calcutta High Court has asked the Election Commission and West Bengal government to file reports within a week over a PSU’s decision to pull out of poll booth infrastructure work. (ANI Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Calcutta High Court has directed the Election Commission (EC) and the West Bengal government to submit their reports within a week, on a public interest litigation (PIL) which claimed that a state-government undertaking company sought to withdraw from carrying out infrastructural work for the upcoming assembly polls.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Partha Sarathi Sen was hearing a PIL filed by state BJP president Samik Bhattacharya, who claimed that the sudden withdrawal of Macintosh Burn Limited (MBL) –a government undertaking, under the PWD, from crucial infrastructure work could disrupt the smooth conduct of the polls.MBL had cited “practical considerations” for pulling out of Assured Minimum Facilities (AMF) work in polling booths.

The bench noted that the EC is vested with sufficient powers to ensure the provision of infrastructure necessary for conducting elections.
“The Election Commission is within its powers to ensure that infrastructure facilities are done for the polls,” the court observed, making it clear that responsibility for enabling the polling process lies with the EC, even if a state PSU withdraws from assisting with the arrangements.

The company was pulled up by Bengal CEO Manoj Agarwal after it refused to take up AMF work, despite being entrusted with the task by the PWD in July.
The CEO had warned that the EC could initiate criminal proceedings against the company’s directors for its refusal to take up the job.

MBL in their letter had stated, “We humbly request that the MBL may please be relieved from this ensuing task and no penal, financial or other adverse actions be initiated against Mackintosh Burn Ltd or its officers or directors, as our inability stems entirely from practical considerations.”
The letter further said that the company’s infrastructure did not allow it to take up the task of detailed field surveys and holistic assessment of the time-bound tasks of AMF in some 81,000 booths spread across Bengal.

Also Read | Bengal SIR 2.0: Murshidabad tops in ‘logical discrepancies’ with 16.7 lakh cases; border districts lead list

However, a source of the EC pointed out that MBL was given the job in July last year.
“The government did not check with the company whether it was capable of doing the work. If the PWD had tried to find out sooner, alternative agencies could have been hired earlier. It would have saved four valuable months,” the source said, adding that time was vital as all officials would get busy with the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls.
“In that case, the survey of the booths and identification of gaps in terms of AMF would be a problem. Tenders cannot be floated after election dates are declared,” said the ECI official.

Atri Mitra
Atri Mitra

Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain. Experience  Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express. Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news. Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions. Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal. Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla. Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent. Education Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting. Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University. Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur. Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Piyush Goyal, European Union (EU), India-EU FTA, india eu free trade agreement, free trade agreement (FTA), Indian express news, current affairs
EU deal goes beyond trade... can lift manufacturing: Piyush Goyal
mardaani 3 review
Mardaani 3 movie review: Rani Mukerji returns, but familiarity dulls the impact
Karnataka teen cricket commentary
‘999 missed calls from Star Sports’: Teen from Karnataka compared to Harsha Bhogle, Ravi Shastri as his cricket commentary goes viral
Like it is for the India Class of 2026 now, the March of 2008 had held a lot of promise for Virat Kohli and his very talented team. (BCCI)
The under-19 World Cup when Little Virat Kohli changed the way India played cricket
ajit pawar plane crash, baramati, Ajit Pawar, ajit pawar, ajit pawar plane crash news, ajit pawar plane details, ajit pawar plane route, flight tracker, ajit pawar baramati flight, Indian express news, current affairs
In Baramati, a long goodbye — and winds of change
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Piyush Goyal, European Union (EU), India-EU FTA, india eu free trade agreement, free trade agreement (FTA), Indian express news, current affairs
EU deal goes beyond trade... can lift manufacturing: Piyush Goyal
the NCP legislative party is likely to be convened within a day or two to finalise its choice for the Deputy CM’s post, with Sunetra Pawar’s name expected to be proposed.
Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra set to be Maharashtra's Deputy CM
mardaani 3 review
Mardaani 3 movie review: Rani Mukerji returns, but familiarity dulls the impact
Valathu Vashathe Kallan movie review and rating: Had the Biju Menon-Joju George starrer arrived before Mirage, it's unlikely that the crime thriller would have been dubbed as even a worthy one-time watch.
Valathu Vashathe Kallan movie review: Jeethu Joseph delivers yet another unsatisfactory crime thriller aimed solely at outsmarting the audience
Karnataka teen cricket commentary
‘999 missed calls from Star Sports’: Teen from Karnataka compared to Harsha Bhogle, Ravi Shastri as his cricket commentary goes viral
Cancer patient Lamborghini ride
Lamborghini turns 11-year-old cancer patient’s wish into reality; internet rallies to help him meet Dhoni
Like it is for the India Class of 2026 now, the March of 2008 had held a lot of promise for Virat Kohli and his very talented team. (BCCI)
The under-19 World Cup when Little Virat Kohli changed the way India played cricket
Sanju Samson India New Zealand
IND vs NZ | One wait ends, another begins: Sanju Samson in spotlight on his homecoming as India face New Zealand in series finale
ajit pawar plane crash, baramati, Ajit Pawar, ajit pawar, ajit pawar plane crash news, ajit pawar plane details, ajit pawar plane route, flight tracker, ajit pawar baramati flight, Indian express news, current affairs
In Baramati, a long goodbye — and winds of change
Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran addresses the media during the Economic Survey 2025-26 press conference, in New Delhi, Jan. 29, 2026.
Economic Survey says India’s potential GDP growth will rise, but key drivers show mixed record
Cardamom contains compounds that stimulate the secretion of digestive enzymes
This is what happens to the body when you chew cardamom after meals
ship
Hidden for 136 years: Winter storms just unearthed a 19th-century ship on a New Jersey beach
Advertisement
Must Read
The under-19 World Cup when Little Virat Kohli changed the way India played cricket
Like it is for the India Class of 2026 now, the March of 2008 had held a lot of promise for Virat Kohli and his very talented team. (BCCI)
IND vs NZ | One wait ends, another begins: Sanju Samson in spotlight on his homecoming as India face New Zealand in series finale
Sanju Samson India New Zealand
Quick Comment | Novak Djokovic's statement of intent: He has legs, power, abilities to beat his young detractors
Novak Djokovic Australian Open
Hidden for 136 years: Winter storms just unearthed a 19th-century ship on a New Jersey beach
ship
‘Godfather of AI’ Yann LeCun calls AGI overrated, says scaling AI won’t work
Speaking about the industry’s push toward agentic AI, LeCun warns that systems built without an understanding of the physical world and the consequences of their actions risk heading down a flawed path. (Image: YouTube/@PioneerWorks)
AI helps astronomers find 1,400 ‘Anomalous Objects’ buried in Hubble data
The U.S. tech giant will ​focus on delivering its first-ever foldable ‌iPhone and two non-folding models with upgraded cameras and larger displays for a flagship ​launch in the second half of 2026. (Image: Reuters)
This is what happens to the body when you chew cardamom after meals
Cardamom contains compounds that stimulate the secretion of digestive enzymes
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘999 missed calls from Star Sports’: Teen from Karnataka compared to Harsha Bhogle, Ravi Shastri as his cricket commentary goes viral
Karnataka teen cricket commentary
Lamborghini turns 11-year-old cancer patient’s wish into reality; internet rallies to help him meet Dhoni
Cancer patient Lamborghini ride
Truth behind viral video of woman ‘mocking’ ex-schoolmate for pizza delivery job; here’s what really happened
Woman ex-schoolmate pizza delivery job
Cars block ambulance on narrow Himachal road; dashcam video triggers civic sense debate
Cars block ambulance on narrow Himachal road
Melania Trump’s '$75 million' documentary sells just one ticket for London premiere
Melania Trump documentary
Jan 31: Latest News
Advertisement