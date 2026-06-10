Hosting husband’s relatives, caring for them not cruelty to wife, rules Calcutta High Court

The husband had alleged that wife subjected him to physical and mental torture. (Ai-generated image)

The Calcutta High Court clarified that a husband bringing his relatives to the matrimonial home or expecting his wife to assist them does not constitute cruelty, while considering a husband’s plea to quash a cruelty case filed against him by his wife.

The court denied the request to quash the case against the husband despite his claims that he had been subjected to physical and mental harassment by his wife.

Justice Chaitali Chatterjee Das observed that the wife’s primary grievance was that her husband had failed to provide maintenance for her and the minor child, and directed her to pursue the claim before the appropriate legal forum.