‘Calculate SSLC score according to existing guidelines, do not change rules midway’: Karnataka HC to state govt

The Karnataka High Court has directed the state government to evaluate the recently concluded Senior School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination as per existing guidelines and not change the rules midway.
The bench of Justice E S Indiresh Wednesday gave the direction while disposing of a petition filed by three students. Appearing for the petitioners, Advocate R V Naik had expressed apprehension about the recent remark of Karnataka School Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa, wherein the minister had announced that marks scored in the third language will no longer be considered while calculating a student’s SSLC score.
Additional Government Advocate H K Kenchegowda informed the court that the evaluation for the SSLC examination will be conducted as per the prevailing circular.
Following which, the bench said, “The respondent state shall not change the procedure as to valuation without there being existence of the rules/circular issued on the date of issuance of the notification to conduct examination.”
“It is a well-settled principle in law that there shall not be any change in the rules of the game midway and implies stability or a strict adherence to the guidelines or rules issued at the time of starting of the game,” it added.
The court observed that “rules which were prevailing as on the date of the issuance of the notification for conducting the examination for the academic year 2025-26 shall prevail and any subsequent modification is contrary to Article 14 of the Constitution of India.”