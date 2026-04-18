‘Calculate SSLC score according to existing guidelines, do not change rules midway’: Karnataka HC to state govt

Additional Government Advocate H K Kenchegowda informed the court that the evaluation for the SSLC examination will be conducted as per the prevailing circular. (Representative Image)

The Karnataka High Court has directed the state government to evaluate the recently concluded Senior School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination as per existing guidelines and not change the rules midway.

The bench of Justice E S Indiresh Wednesday gave the direction while disposing of a petition filed by three students. Appearing for the petitioners, Advocate R V Naik had expressed apprehension about the recent remark of Karnataka School Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa, wherein the minister had announced that marks scored in the third language will no longer be considered while calculating a student’s SSLC score.

Additional Government Advocate H K Kenchegowda informed the court that the evaluation for the SSLC examination will be conducted as per the prevailing circular.