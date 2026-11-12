Cab-hailing company fined Rs 10 lakh for asking customers to ‘tip for faster booking’

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) recently ordered a popular ride-hailing company to pay a fine of Rs 10 lakh, holding it guilty of violating consumer rights by having a pre-ride tipping feature that promised a faster ride if an extra amount or a tip was added to the ride fare.

Chief commissioner Nidhi Khare and commissioner Anupam Mishra were hearing a complaint filed against the ride-hailing company, claiming that it was engaged in a “manipulative” trade practice of having a pre-ride tipping feature on its booking platform that prompted the consumers to pay a tip to the driver before the ride was even confirmed.

“The opposite party’s (the cab-hailing company) own randomly screened booking data shows that the pick-up and drop points of such bookings include hospitals, railway stations, inter-state bus terminals and the airport, which are locations where consumers are most dependent on obtaining a ride promptly. Consumers at such locations, including patients, the elderly, travellers with luggage and persons travelling alone or at night, are the least able to resist a representation that payment will secure a quicker ride,” the November 10 order read.

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Complaint received in May 2025

On May 16, 2025, the CCPA received a complaint against the ride-hailing company alleging that it was engaged in unfair trade practices like a “manipulative” pre-ride tipping feature and exploitative pricing. The complaint alleged that the company had introduced a feature on its booking platform which prompted users to pay a “tip” to the driver before the ride is confirmed, suggesting that doing so would help speed up the booking process.

The complaint argued that the feature forced consumers to pre-pay tips out of fear of delayed bookings or no service at all, and also encouraged preferential treatment by drivers in favour of higher tips. After receiving the complaint, the CCPA conducted a primary inquiry and issued a show-cause notice to the company.

In reply, the platform stated that it was “a digital intermediary ride-hailing company” that only acted between the rider and the driver partner and had no role in the acceptance or non-acceptance of a ride. The company said that the tips were intended as a “reward” in anticipation of good service and that it did not affect the fare charged by the company.

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The platform also submitted that there was no obligation to tip and no ‘consequence’ existed for not tipping. It argued that the phrase “might help increase the chance of getting a ride faster” was carefully worded and did not constitute a promise but only a probability.

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Probe reveals influence on rider behaviour

Satisfied that a preliminary case existed against the company, the CCPA ordered a detailed investigation into the matter. According to the probe report, prompts like “adding a tip might help increase the chances of getting a ride faster” and “tip now to boost the chances of getting a ride sooner” influenced consumer behaviour by “nudging” them to pay extra.

The report observed that, as per the data shared by the company, rides without any tip showed a comparatively higher acceptance rate, which led to the understanding that the representation of tipping enhancing booking chances was misleading. The report also stated that the design of the company’s platform indirectly shifted the “responsibility” of ensuring “fair driver earnings” onto consumers. The report also stated that pre-ride prompts for faster service could be seen as an unfair trade practice affecting consumer autonomy.

Advocates Karun Mehta, Yugam Taneja and Carina Arora, appearing for the cab-hailing company, argued that the add-on feature was an ‘opt-in’ and not an ‘opt-out’ feature and was entirely at the discretion of the customer. The counsel stated that the option was “user-centric” and maintained a clear visual separation between the base fare and the add-on amount.

The counsel said that the feature helped the driver to assess whether the ride was “commercially viable” and that the system did not differentiate between bookings with and without an add-on while sharing them with drivers. According to the counsel, the payment of an add-on did not guarantee a ride and the fact that the feature was not used by all demonstrated that consumers were making an informed choice and were not under any psychological pressure.

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The counsel urged that the feature was an “industry practice” and was also offered by a government-supported cab platform and that if the practice was “objectionable”, then guidelines capping such amounts should be issued for all of the industry.

Calling it a misleading advertisement on either footing, the CCPA said the company could not have it both ways, “if the add-on does not influence acceptance, the representation that it improves the consumer’s chances of a quicker ride is false. If it does influence acceptance, consumers who do not pay it are placed at a relative disadvantage in securing a ride at the very fare quoted to them”.

The CCPA noted that the “very existence” of the feature incentivised the drivers to decline or delay acceptance of rides in the anticipation that an additional amount may be offered and that those consumers who were unable or unwilling to pay the additional amount were at a disadvantage in this situation.

The consumer authority also stated that the practice had “no natural limit” and “if a consumer can today be asked for Rs 10 to secure a faster ride, there is nothing in the design of the feature to prevent the same consumer from being asked for Rs 20 tomorrow, Rs 30 the day after and Rs 50 thereafter, with no objective basis disclosed for any of these figures.”

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Therefore, it held the company guilty of misleading advertisement, unfair contract, and unfair trade practice. The CCPA observed that the company had also violated the Guidelines for Prevention and Regulation of Dark Patterns and Guidelines for Prevention of Misleading Advertisements and Endorsements for Misleading Advertisements.

Besides a penalty of Rs 10 lakh, the company was directed to discontinue the display of all prompts, messages, interface designs, and pre-set amounts that asked consumers to pay any amount over the fare displayed at the time of booking. It was also ordered to strictly comply with the Consumer Protection Act and other relevant guidelines.