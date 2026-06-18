‘Buyer can’t wait indefinitely’: Builder ordered to refund homebuyer Rs 36 Lakh

According to the complaint, despite repeated assurances, possession was never handed over. (Image generated using AI)

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, has directed real estate developer to refund over Rs 36 lakh to a homebuyer after finding that it failed to hand over possession of a flat and also defaulted on a settlement under which it had agreed to compensate for the delay.

A bench of president Amrinder Singh Sidhu and member Brij Mohan Sharma observed that the buyer cannot be made to wait indefinitely for possession of the flat and is entitled to seek a refund of the amount paid, along with interest.

“The buyer to have a comfortable life and having paid her hard earned money to have possession of a unit is not supposed to wait indefinitely for possession,” the commission noted in its order dated June 11.