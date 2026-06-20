Failure to fulfil ‘buy one get one free’ offer costs Lenskart Rs 20,000 in consumer case

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Nellore, has directed Lenskart to pay Rs 20,000 to a customer as compensation and litigation costs after holding the company guilty of deficiency in service and unfair trade practice for failing to honour its “buy one get one free” promotional offer.

A bench of president G Ravi Sankar and member G Bala Sudha noted that the conduct of the company fell within the ambit of unfair trade practice.

“Attractive advertisements and promotional offers are intended to induce customers to purchase goods and services and later failure to provide the promised products after collecting consideration amounts is misleading representation and unfair trade practice,” the commission observed in its order dated May 20.