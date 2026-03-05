Businessman gets bail in Mithi scam case as court says silt and debris were prima facie removed from river

The Mumbai Police claim the accused caused losses to the BMC by conspiring with officials to avoid removing silt from the Mithi riverbed. (File photo)

Months after the Mumbai Police made arrests in the Mithi desilting scam case, a sessions court granted bail to businessman Shersingh Rathore, rejecting the claim that silt was not removed from the river.

The police arrested Rathore, 52, in August 2025 claiming he had swindled Rs 29 crore from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in 2021 by passing off construction debris as silt removed from the Mithi river.

The sessions court said the civic body mentioned in its tender papers that the scope of work includes collecting the deposit of silt, debris, sand, grit, stones, etc, from the riverbed. “Thus, the scope of work clearly discloses that the work was not restricted only to remove silt, but debris in the riverbed was also included for removal. Hence, prima facie, I do not find substance in the submission that silt was not removed,” Additional Sessions Judge N G Shukla said in an order passed on February 26.