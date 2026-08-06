‘Defective’ business class seat on Paris-Delhi flight, man wins Rs 1 lakh from airline

A Delhi consumer forum held a private airline liable for deficiency in service after a business-class passenger was allegedly forced to travel on a defective seat during a Paris–Delhi flight and claimed that the airline also damaged his luggage.

A bench of president Suresh Kumar Gupta and member Harshali of the South West District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission awarded Rs 1 lakh as lump-sum compensation, inclusive of litigation costs, to a couple who were travelling from Paris to New Delhi in October 2015.

“In light of the discussion, we allow the complaint and hold the airline guilty of deficiency of service and thus direct the airline to pay a lump sum amount of Rs 1 lakh to the complainant, who was occupying the seat which had some defect, towards the harassment faced by him, inclusive of litigation,” the commission said on July 24.

The commission found that the complainant and his wife were assigned business class seats 2J and 2H in the flight, and one of the complainants, occupying seat 2J, found that the seat was stuck at an uncomfortable angle and its controls were unresponsive.

“The airline failed to provide what any passenger expects from a business-class ticket, i.e., a properly functioning long-haul reclining seat on an international flight for which the airline is liable to compensate the complainant,” said the order. On the allegation of damaged luggage, the commission said that undoubtedly, the handle was broken when the luggage was in the airline’s custody, and thus it cannot shy away from liability for the rough handling.

Luxury flight turns into ‘ordeal’

The complainant booked flight tickets with the opposite party (airline) in September 2015 for a return trip from New Delhi to Paris, paying Rs 1.08 lakh. He stated that the couple had booked the flight tickets in business class with a premium seat that reclined 180 degrees, allowing the passenger comfort and luxury during a long flight, as advertised by the airline.

The complainants stated that ahead of the flight, they were issued boarding passes for seats 2J and 2H. One of the complainants, who was occupying the seat in question, was shocked to find that the controls of seat 2J were unresponsive and the seat was stuck at an odd angle, and he was unable to adjust it.

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It was alleged that despite efforts, the airline staff could not correct the seat’s angle, and it was found to be defective. Since all the business class seats were occupied, the complainant spent the entire journey in an extremely uncomfortable posture.

According to the complainant, on landing in New Delhi, they found that their baggage was damaged, with the top handle of the brand-new bag seen to be broken. The complainant alleged that they contacted the ground staff and registered a formal complaint. Despite waiting over six weeks for the airline to take action, there was no result and the complainant issued a legal notice.

Passenger never objected: Airline

Denying the allegations, the airline stated that if the complainant had found the seat unresponsive, he should have filed a written complaint with the airline staff or declined to be seated on the damaged seat. But he neither protested nor lodged a complaint, they claimed.

“The complainant has also not submitted any certificate or medical report to show that he suffered any physical injuries or pain or mental trauma, entitled him to the compensation claimed in the present complaint,” the airline argued.

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It was further submitted that the photographs annexed by the complainants only show the complainant using the seat and do not prove any defect as alleged by the complainant. “No complaint was registered either at Paris or in India with the airline office, and the present complaint is only an afterthought filed only to harass the airline,” it was argued.

Regarding the damage to baggage, the airline said the complainant filed no written complaint, nor registered it before the airline official, clarifying that the damage to the handle did not occur while it was in the airline’s custody.

Photos proved claim: Order

The commission noted that a bare perusal of the photographs submitted by the complainant clarifies that the airline staff completely dismantled his seat and tried to fix the controls. The airline too did not refute what was seen in the pictures. “Thus, the airline cannot deny that the complainant’s seat did not have some defects which the airline staff was trying to rectify.”

The airline relied on a copy of the cabin log filled by the airline staff to claim that since the defect was not noted down in the log, it would not have occurred. The commission held that the airline had not filed any service report, or even the affidavit of the cabin crew who filled in the cabin log, to verify that there was no issue with seat 2J.

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However, rejecting the complainant’s claim that his physical health suffered due to the uncomfortable seat, the commission observed that it did not find any merit in the statement in the absence of any documentary proof such as a prescription slip or doctor’s certificate regarding any lasting effects due to the uncomfortable seat.

The commission also pointed out that the complainants neither lodged a written complaint at the airport nor sent an email to the airline, believing that their verbal complaint was lodged.

It partly allowed the complaint, holding the airline guilty of deficiency in service for providing a defective business class seat. It directed the airline to pay compensation for the inconvenience and mental agony suffered by the complainants, along with litigation costs, while granting other reliefs as ordered.

Takeaway

The ruling reinforces that airlines cannot escape liability for deficient service merely by disputing passenger complaints. It emphasises that photographs and surrounding circumstances can outweigh unsupported internal records, and that carriers must produce credible evidence to challenge allegations. The decision strengthens consumer rights by holding airlines accountable for promised premium services.

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Consumers facing similar grievances may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Delhi: 011-23379146) or dial the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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