60-year-old denied bus ride over gender mismatch, bus operator told to pay Rs 10,000

3 min readNew DelhiOct 14, 2026 03:30 PM IST
A District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Tamil Nadu recently directed a bus operator to refund a 60-year-old passenger’s ticket fare and pay him Rs 10,000 after it allegedly refused to let him travel because the gender recorded on his ticket did not match his actual gender.
President S Poorani and members V P Velusamy and S Varadaraja Perumal observed that though the complainant had failed to select his gender correctly while booking the ticket, after noticing the said mistake, the opposite party should have either provided an alternative seat or refunded the ticket fare.
“The opposite party failed to do so and did not permit the complainant to travel. Therefore, the failure of the opposite party to provide an alternative arrangement or refund the ticket amount amounts to deficiency in service,” the order read.
Why did the commission grant compensation?
The complainant said that he had booked a bus ticket on July 16, 2025, to travel from Coimbatore to Kannur in Kerala on July 19. He paid Rs 628 for seat number 19. The complainant stated that he boarded the bus at around 10:45 pm after travelling from Erode to Coimbatore. However, shortly before departure, a female passenger was allotted the adjacent seat, number 20, following which the driver allegedly asked him to get off the bus, citing the gender recorded in his booking.
According to the complainant, he requested an alternative arrangement and even offered to sit near the driver, as he urgently needed to reach Kannur to attend the condolence ceremony of a close relative. The driver allegedly refused, leaving him stranded and failed to attend the ceremony.
A legal notice was issued consequently to the opposite party who replied that the female passenger who was allotted the seat next to the complainant had explicitly denied her willingness to travel alongside the complainant, citing security and comfort reasons.
The bus operator did not appear before the commission or file a written version despite being served notice and was set ex parte.
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The commission held that the bus operator’s failure to provide an alternative arrangement or refund the ticket amount, despite refusing to allow him to travel, amounted to deficiency in service. The commission, however, rejected his claim for Rs 5 lakh in compensation, observing that the amount was excessive and unsupported by sufficient evidence, particularly since the incorrect gender declaration was attributable to the complainant.
It thus directed the operator to refund Rs 628 and pay Rs 5,000 as compensation for the inconvenience and mental agony caused to the complainant and another Rs 5,000 towards litigation costs.
Takeaway
Bus operators must make reasonable alternative travel arrangements or refund the fare when a passenger is denied boarding due to a booking error, even if the passenger contributed to the mistake.
Aggrieved consumers may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Tamil Nadu: 044-285-92828) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.
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