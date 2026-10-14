60-year-old denied bus ride over gender mismatch, bus operator told to pay Rs 10,000

The complainant alleged that he was deboarded and was left stranded. (Image generated using AI)

A District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Tamil Nadu recently directed a bus operator to refund a 60-year-old passenger’s ticket fare and pay him Rs 10,000 after it allegedly refused to let him travel because the gender recorded on his ticket did not match his actual gender.

President S Poorani and members V P Velusamy and S Varadaraja Perumal observed that though the complainant had failed to select his gender correctly while booking the ticket, after noticing the said mistake, the opposite party should have either provided an alternative seat or refunded the ticket fare.

“The opposite party failed to do so and did not permit the complainant to travel. Therefore, the failure of the opposite party to provide an alternative arrangement or refund the ticket amount amounts to deficiency in service,” the order read.