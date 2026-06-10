‘She remembered bus number’: Court upholds 10-year jail term for driver who raped stranded 16-year-old

The Sikkim High Court has upheld the conviction and 10-year rigorous imprisonment sentence of a bus driver for the rape of a 16-year-old girl, who did not return home after tuition because she had an argument with her father.

A division bench of Justices Meenakshi Mdan Rai and Bhaskar Raj Pradhan was dealing with a plea of a convict challenging the trial court conviction order under the provisions of the POCSO Act.

“She remembered the registration number of the bus. That night, inside the bus, he forced himself on her and raped her despite her protests. Later on, he apologised to her for raping her. After that, they drove to the petrol pump, and he asked her to stay inside the vehicle. He boarded the bus and went to Gangtok. After he returned, he asked her to leave, and she went to the same ‘hawa ghar’ (kiosk/waiting shed). It was raining then. She may have lost consciousness after that,” the court said on May 29.