Bus to Hyderabad ‘skips pickup’ causing him to miss urgent meeting, man wins Rs 14,700

A Karnataka consumer commission has directed a private travel company to pay Rs 14,725 to a passenger whose bus journey from Ballari to Hyderabad, for which he had paid Rs 1,725, was disrupted after the vehicle allegedly missed its designated pickup point, leaving him unable to attend an urgent office meeting.

The Ballari District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission president N Thippeswamy and member Marla Shashikala were hearing a complaint filed by 28-year-old N Anudeep against the travel company over the disrupted journey and the alleged conduct of its staff. He said that the bus missed the designated pickup point and its staff abused him and his parents, and sought a refund of Rs 1,725, compensation for loss, deficiency in service, mental agony and inconvenience, and Rs 10,000 towards litigation costs.

“When proper services are not given it is the duty of the travel agency to refund the amount of tickets booked by the consumers. Now a day it is common phenomenon that the private travel agencies are charged more than the prescribed price by the government during weekends and government holidays…Hence, the complainant is entitled for compensation towards deficiency in service, mental agony as well as the costs of proceedings,” the commission said in the October 13 order.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The dispute began after Anudeep booked a bus ticket through an online bus ticket booking platform on March 21 for travel from Ballari to Hyderabad. He alleged that despite reaching the designated pickup point on time with his parents, he was unable to board the bus.

Bus allegedly missed designated pickup point

According to the complaint, Anudeep had booked a ticket for a bus operated by the company, with pickup scheduled near Durgamma Temple in Ballari at 11 pm. The complainant and his parents reached the pickup point on time, but no staff member was present, and the driver and conductor allegedly did not respond to their phone calls.

He then approached the travel agency‘s office to enquire about the bus. The staff allegedly gave him an unclear response and asked him to wait at the pickup point. The bus arrived late but, according to Anudeep, did not stop near the temple and instead went directly to the agency’s office. When he followed the vehicle and attempted to board it, he was allegedly not allowed to do so.

The complainant claimed that when he sought a refund, the driver and conductor spoke abusively to him and his parents. He further alleged that the disruption prevented him from attending an urgent office meeting in Hyderabad, causing him loss and mental distress.

Story continues below this ad

Travel agency did not appear before commission

Anudeep sent a legal notice to the travel agency on April 10 through registered post. The commission recorded that the notice was served, but the agency neither replied nor appeared before it after receiving notice of the consumer complaint.

The commission proceeded ex parte, meaning the agency did not participate in the proceedings to contest the allegations. The complainant submitted four documents in support of his complaint, including the bus ticket, his identity document, a copy of the legal notice and the postal acknowledgment.

The commission also referred to a National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission decision concerning the failure to file a written version in consumer proceedings. Considering that the travel agency had not appeared to challenge the allegations, it concluded that Anudeep had established deficiency in service.

The complainant had sought higher compensation, including Rs 50,000 for loss and mental disturbance, besides separate amounts for deficiency in service, mental agony, damages and inconvenience. However, the commission partly allowed his complaint and directed the agency to refund the ticket fare of Rs 1,725, pay Rs 5,000 for deficiency in service, Rs 5,000 for mental agony and Rs 3,000 towards litigation costs.

Story continues below this ad

The agency must pay the amount within 45 days from the date of the October 13 order. If it fails to comply, it will be liable to pay interest at 6 per cent per annum on the specified amounts from the date of the order until realisation. The commission further stated that the complainant could initiate proceedings under Section 72 of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, in the event of non-compliance.

Takeaway

If a bus operator fails to provide the booked service, passengers can approach a consumer commission seeking a ticket refund and compensation. Keep the ticket, booking confirmation, payment proof and records of complaints or legal notices to support your case.

For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and Union territories (Karnataka: 1800-425-9339) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

Don’t miss out on these stories:

Photographer to pay bride Rs 35,000 after arriving 70 minutes late to wedding

Story continues below this ad

Bengaluru society withholds 66-year-old woman’s FD for 6 years, she gets Rs 3.35 lakh

Sleep apnoea surgery claim denied, private insurer told to pay Delhi man Rs 1.98 lakh