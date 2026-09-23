Bus conductor ‘chewed’ his ticket, ‘threw’ bag out, man wins Rs 60,000

A consumer commission in Tamil Nadu has directed the State Transport Corporation to pay Rs 60,000 to a passenger, holding its officials responsible for failing to inquire into his complaint that a bus conductor allegedly chewed and destroyed his ticket and threw his bag out of the bus.

President D Jawahar and members P Thilaka and M Muthukamaran observed that whenever a complaint has been made by a consumer, it is the duty” of the concerned officials to enquire into it and take action according to law. It said the allegations against the conductor and driver were serious and “ignoring them or burying them under the carpet is not proper.”

“Whenever a complaint has been made by a consumer, it is the duty of the 3rd and the 4th opposite parties (Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation) to enquire into the same and take action as per law. However no enquiry was conducted by them, which itself is unfair. The allegations against the 1st (conductor) and the 2nd (driver) opposite parties are very serious in nature, and ignoring them or burying them under the carpet is not proper,” the order read.

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Why commission awarded compensation?

The complainant said that he had gone to Vellore to purchase medicines for his son. At around 9 pm, he boarded a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus. He alleged that he gave the conductor Rs 500 for a ticket to Perambalur, but was issued a Rs 200 ticket and told that the remaining Rs 300 would be returned at the destination.

The bus stopped at Tiruvannamalai for a tea break. The complainant said that when he returned after having tea, another woman was occupying his seat and another woman had taken the adjacent seat. He alleged that the conductor had allowed them to occupy the seats in return for illegal gratification. When he complained to the time-keeper at the bus stand, the conductor allegedly took his ticket, put it in his mouth, chewed it and spat it out. His bag was also allegedly thrown out of the bus.

The transport corporation denied the allegations, saying tickets were issued through electronic machines and its digital records showed that no ticket had been issued for travel between Vellore and Perambalur on that date. It further stated that there were no independent witness to the incidents alleged by him.

The commission said the transport corporation’s officials should have obtained a report from the time-keeper or branch manager to verify the allegation. Instead, the corporation remained silent on the issue and did not even deny the incident in its written version.

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It also noted that although affidavits were filed by the conductor and driver, no supporting affidavit or report was obtained from the time-keeper.

“Right to be protected against unscrupulous exploitation of consumers is a basic right enshrined in the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, but in the case on hand, it was overlooked without conducting any enquiry,” the commission said. Holding the regional and zonal manager of the transport corporation liable for deficiency in service, the commission awarded Rs 50,000 compensation to the complainant along with Rs 10,000 towards litigation costs.

Takeaway

Transport authorities must promptly investigate passenger complaints of misconduct by their staff and cannot ignore serious grievances without conducting a proper enquiry.

For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and Union territories (Tamil Nadu: 044-285-92828) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.