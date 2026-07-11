Bus cancelled 17 minutes before departure, passenger wins Rs 10,000 payout

Just 17 minutes before a scheduled departure, a Himachal Pradesh passenger’s confirmed bus booking was cancelled, leaving him stranded at night and forcing him to take an emergency flight to Delhi. Holding that online booking platforms cannot escape liability for confirming non-existent services, the consumer commission directed RedBus and the operator to pay Rs 10,000 in compensation and litigation costs jointly.

The Kangra District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission president, Hemanshu Mishra, and members Arti Sood and Narayan Thakur were hearing a consumer complaint filed by one Jayant Patial against RedBus Limited and Bharmani Travels. The complaint challenged the last-minute cancellation of a confirmed ticket booked through RedBus for travel from Palampur to Delhi.

“Cancelling a confirmed ticket just seventeen minutes before the scheduled departure time reflects gross negligence on the part of the opposite parties. This left the complainant completely stranded at a late hour with no other public transport options available…By listing non-existent services, opposite party number 1 (RedBus Limited) failed to conduct due diligence, which amounts to a clear deficiency in service and unfair trade practice,” the commission said on July 4.

The dispute dates back to October 2023, when the complainant booked a late-night bus to Delhi. Instead of boarding the scheduled service, he found that no such vehicle was operating at the advertised time, leaving him stranded with no practical alternative except an expensive emergency flight.

Passenger stranded

According to the complaint, Jayant Patial booked a ticket through the company on October 5, 2023, for travel from Palampur to Delhi. The ticket showed that the vehicle would depart at 10:15 pm and reach Delhi at 8 am the following morning. He paid Rs 600 for the booking.

Patial reached the boarding point around 20 to 30 minutes before departure and contacted the operator to confirm the vehicle’s arrival. To his surprise, he was informed that no vehicle was scheduled to leave at 10:15 pm and that the operator’s final vehicle for the day had already departed at 8 pm.

He immediately contacted the customer support. However, instead of arranging an alternative, he received an automated cancellation message at 9:58 pm, just 17 minutes before the scheduled departure.

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Emergency flight

The commission noted that the cancellation came so late that there were no other Volvo buses available to Delhi. Since the complainant had to reach Delhi urgently, he travelled about 40 kilometres to the nearest airport around midnight and booked an expensive last-minute flight.

He later approached the consumer commission seeking compensation for the additional financial burden, mental harassment and litigation expenses.

RedBus cites intermediary role

The company contested the complaint, arguing that it merely operated an online technology platform connecting passengers with operators and exercised no operational control over schedules of the vehicles. The company submitted that it had promptly processed a full refund after receiving the complaint, crediting Rs 585 to the complainant’s bank account and Rs 60 to his RedBus wallet.

It further claimed it had apologised and even offered twice the ticket fare from its own pocket to settle the dispute, but the complainant refused and demanded higher compensation. Bharmani Travels, meanwhile, did not appear before the commission despite service of notice and was proceeded against ex parte.

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Caused ‘avoidable inconvenience’

Rejecting company’s stand, the commission held that once an online platform accepts payment, charges service fees and confirms a booking, it cannot avoid liability by merely calling itself an intermediary.

The bench observed that the platform failed to verify the reliability of the service it listed, while the bus operator failed to operate the scheduled bus.

An online intermediary platform cannot absolve itself of liability under the Consumer Protection Act after accepting consideration, charging service fees, and confirming a booking for a service that does not exist on the ground.

Together, their actions caused avoidable inconvenience, financial loss and mental harassment to the consumer.

Holding both opposite parties jointly and severally liable, the commission awarded Rs 5,000 as compensation for mental agony and harassment and another Rs 5,000 towards litigation expenses.

The amount has to be paid within 30 days from receipt of the certified copy of the order.

Failing this, it will carry interest at 9 per cent per annum from the date of filing of the consumer complaint until payment is made.

Consumer takeaway

A confirmed booking is a promise, not just a reservation. If an online platform confirms a service that does not exist or cancels it at the last minute without offering meaningful assistance, it can be held liable along with the service provider.

Aggrieved consumers may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Himachal Pradesh helpline: 1800-180-8087) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.