Burial dispute keeps man’s mortal remains in UAE for 1.5 years, Kerala High Court steps in

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- dead body
- Kerala High Court
- UAE
Expressing anguish over the ‘sorry state of affairs’ where the mortal remains of an Indian citizen have been lying in a UAE forensic laboratory for over 1.5 years due to a family dispute, the Kerala High Court has issued directions to ensure that the body receives a dignified burial in Kollam.
Justice P V Kunhikrishnan said the dispute between the late man’s relatives over where he should be buried could not be allowed to deprive him of a decent burial.
“If a citizen in our country dies, which is inevitable at some stage of life for everyone, it is the duty of the relatives, society and the state to see that there is a decent burial of his dead body. If relatives fail, society should step in; if society fails, the state should step in. It is the duty of each and every one of us to see that the dead body of a person is buried decently, whether he is a poor man or a wealthy man,” the court observed in its order dated October 28.
The court was hearing a plea filed by the niece of a man who had allegedly killed himself in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on March 26, 2025. His mortal remains have since been kept at the forensic laboratory at MSK Sheikh Khalifa Hospital in Ajman.
The petitioner had earlier approached the Indian Consulate in Dubai seeking the repatriation of his body to Kerala so that his funeral could be conducted in accordance with religious rites. However, another relative, who claimed to be the deceased’s closest blood relative, approached the consulate seeking permission to conduct the funeral in the UAE itself. With the two relatives making requests, the body remained in the forensic laboratory.
The court had, on October 22, directed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Indian Consulate in Dubai to take immediate steps to repatriate the mortal remains to India. On October 28, the court said the earlier order did not address the possibility of further disputes over the burial and issued additional directions to ensure that the deceased received a dignified farewell.
“What a sorry state of affairs is this! For the last 1 ½ years, the dead body of an Indian citizen has been waiting in a forensic lab in the UAE because of a dispute about the place where the body is to be buried between the petitioner and the Addl. 4th respondent,” the court lamented.
The judge said that a dead body deserves no label, but it deserves respect and dignity, which is part of the right under Article 21 of the Constitution. He added that the dispute between the two relatives should not have been a reason to deny the deceased a decent burial. The court remarked that it could not consider the relatives’ disagreement over the place of burial and that it has to respect the mortal remains and step in for a decent burial.
“The ultimate aim of the petitioner and the Addl. 4 th respondent may be, or may not be, to obtain the deceased’s property rights. If their intention is to get that right, let them fight in a competent court. For that purpose, a dead body shall not be insulted like this,” the court said.
It further added that the court must approach this dispute not as a contest between the parties, but as a responsibility to secure a lawful and dignified burial of the mortal remains.
The court directed the police authorities to ensure that no law-and-order problem arose until the burial was completed and that the deceased received a dignified burial. It permitted the petitioner to conduct the funeral rites in accordance with religious customs and directed that the burial take place at a church, subject to the consent of the church authorities.
The court directed that the burial be completed within four days of the petitioner receiving the mortal remains.