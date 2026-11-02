Burial dispute keeps man’s mortal remains in UAE for 1.5 years, Kerala High Court steps in

Expressing anguish over the ‘sorry state of affairs’ where the mortal remains of an Indian citizen have been lying in a UAE forensic laboratory for over 1.5 years due to a family dispute, the Kerala High Court has issued directions to ensure that the body receives a dignified burial in Kollam.

Justice P V Kunhikrishnan said the dispute between the late man’s relatives over where he should be buried could not be allowed to deprive him of a decent burial.

“If a citizen in our country dies, which is inevitable at some stage of life for everyone, it is the duty of the relatives, society and the state to see that there is a decent burial of his dead body. If relatives fail, society should step in; if society fails, the state should step in. It is the duty of each and every one of us to see that the dead body of a person is buried decently, whether he is a poor man or a wealthy man,” the court observed in its order dated October 28.