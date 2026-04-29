Outraging modesty of women using app: Mumbai court rejects discharge plea of accused

The chargesheet had claimed that the accused had multiple accounts on Twitter, Instagram, protonmail, YouTube and Gmail and operated these through anonymous identities. (File photo)

A magistrate court on Wednesday rejected the discharge plea of an accused booked in 2022, with five others, for allegedly creating an app for uploading photos of Muslim women with objectionable comments, including talk of their “auction”.

The court noted that they had outraged the modesty of the women.

The Bandra magistrate court rejected the plea filed by Mayank Rawat, who had said that there was no evidence to proceed against him.

“It is alleged by the prosecution that, the present accused and other accused have downloaded the photographs of the Muslim women from their social media account. They have posted their photographs at ‘Bulli Bai’ App to sell out for illicit purpose….they have outraged the modesty of said Muslim women. In support of said application, the relevant documents are filed. The alleged photographs and messages posted on said App is also filed along with charge-sheet. Considering these materials, I do not find that, the charges against the accused are groundless. Rather, the material available on record is sufficient to frame the charge against the accused,” Judicial Magistrate Girish Mane said.