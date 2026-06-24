Builder ‘pocketed’ buyer’s money for 10 years, ordered to refund Rs 5.25 lakh

The consumer body held that real estate entity cannot use public deposits as interest-free capital while keeping consumers hostage to speculative regulatory milestones. (AI-generated image)

Noting that the housing society and builder had accepted substantial sums from an “innocent consumer” in 2015 and “pocketed” the funds while the project remained only on “paper” for over a decade, a Punjab consumer body has ordered them to refund over Rs 5.25 lakh to a software engineer.

President Naveen Puri, along with members Prem Singh Salaria and Harvimal Dogra, called it a “classic case” of unfair trade practice after finding that the builder and housing society collected money from buyers without obtaining mandatory approvals and left the project on paper for over a decade.

“The opposite parties (housing society and builder) accepted substantial sums from an innocent consumer as early as late 2015 under the binding promise of delivering housing within 36 to 48 months. More than a decade has passed since those funds were pocketed, yet the project remains entirely on paper,” the June 10 order read.