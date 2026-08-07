Retired engineer’s landline ‘cut’ for 2 years, BSNL ordered to pay Rs 15,000

A Himachal Pradesh Consumer Commission has ordered BSNL to pay Rs 15000 in compensation and restore the landline of an 83-year-old retired engineer, holding that it illegally kept the connection disconnected for over two years despite receiving the outstanding dues. The commission also directed BSNL to pay Rs 1000 per month if it fails to restore the connection within 30 days.

The Kangra District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission president Hemanshu Mishra and members Arti Sood and Narayan Thakur, allowed a complaint by retired BSNL Sub-Divisional Engineer Bharat Bhushan Bharmera, who alleged deficiency in service after his rent-free landline was disconnected and not restored despite payment of the outstanding dues.

“Citing technological obsolescence to deny what was promised at the time of retirement is not acceptable…The failure of the opposite party (BSNL) to provide a valid justification for denying service to an 83-year-old employee, who is later become consumer of the opposite party, despite a clear policy, shows intent to harass,” the commission said on July 20.

The dispute arose after BSNL disconnected Bharmera’s landline in May 2024 over alleged unpaid dues of Rs 837. Although he cleared the dues in May 2025 following DLSA intervention, the connection was not restored. Instead, BSNL cited obsolete copper infrastructure and asked him to obtain an FTTH (Fibre-to-the-Home) connection through its channel partners on commercial terms.

Retired engineer approached Consumer Commission

Bharmera, who retired from BSNL as a sub-divisional engineer after nearly 38 years of service, said he was entitled to a rent-free service telephone connection with 325 free calls every month. He alleged that BSNL disconnected the landline in May 2024 without prior notice over alleged dues of Rs 837.

After receiving a pre-litigation notice from the DLSA, he paid the amount on May 3, 2025 and informed BSNL two days later, but the connection was not restored despite repeated communications from the DLSA.BSNL contended that the dues were not cleared in time and that the copper network had become obsolete.

Relying on its January 19, 2024 circular, it argued that retired employees could opt for either a GSM fixed wireless or concessional FTTH connection and that the complainant could not insist on restoration of the copper-based landline on the earlier concessional terms.

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Commission rejects BSNL’s stand

The commission found that BSNL failed to produce any record showing when the copper-based exchange had been closed or that it had issued any notice before disconnecting the complainant’s landline in May 2024.

It held that BSNL should have informed him that the copper infrastructure had become obsolete and offered him the alternatives under the January 19, 2024 circular before disconnecting the landline service.

Failing to do so amounted to deficiency in service, the commission said.

Rejecting BSNL’s argument that Bharmera was not a consumer because he enjoyed a rent-free telephone facility, the commission observed that he remained liable to pay charges whenever demanded.

Since BSNL had raised a demand of Rs 837 and accepted the payment, he continued to qualify as a consumer under the Consumer Protection Act.

The commission further held that the January 19, 2024 circular was prospective and could not be used to deny benefits already promised to retired employees.

It observed that BSNL could not cite technological changes to unilaterally withdraw those benefits.

Taking note that Bharmera is an 83-year-old bedridden super senior citizen who relied on the landline during emergencies, the commission held that keeping the connection disconnected for over two years despite payment of dues caused him severe mental agony and harassment. It directed BSNL to restore the concessional connection within 30 days, pay Rs 15000 as compensation and, failing compliance, pay Rs 1000 per month until the connection is restored.

Takeaway

Telecom companies cannot unilaterally disconnect a consumer’s connection without following due process. If a service is withdrawn because of technological changes, consumers must be informed in advance and offered the alternatives available under the applicable policy. A provider also cannot use a later policy to take away benefits that had already accrued to consumers, particularly retired employees, without legal justification.

Aggrieved consumers may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Himachal Pradesh: 1800-180-8087) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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