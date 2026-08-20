Brothers ‘refuse’ care for kidney-donor mother, Court grants job to married sister

The court found that the daughter and mother consistently stated that the latter was wholly dependent on her father even after getting married. (AI-generated image)

The Jharkhand High Court has directed the Coal Mines Provident Fund Organisation to appoint the married daughter of a late employee on compassionate grounds, noting that she was living with her elderly mother who had donated a kidney to her husband, and that the young woman’s brothers were not financially supporting their mother.

Justice Deepak Roshan held that the fact that the younger woman’s husband had a meagre income did not mean that she was not dependent on her father, and her marital status alone could not defeat her claim when dependency was otherwise established.

“The petitioner (daughter) is entitled for the appointment on compassionate ground in place of her deceased father in view of the fact that the petitioner has been wholly dependent on the said government servant at the time of his death in harness, she has no independent source of income of her own to maintain and sustain herself and her old kidney donor mother who is also the widow of the deceased employee, and she is also ready to support her dependent mother,” the August 12 order read.