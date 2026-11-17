Two brothers who practised law were murdered in separate incidents in Thoothukudi, more than three years apart, with the younger brother having been a prime witness in the first murder. With both trials being conducted inside a prison, the Madras High Court has described the cases as “rather unique” and directed that the same judge who recorded the witnesses’ evidence continue hearing them.

Justices G R Swaminathan and M D Sumathi were hearing a petition by P K Ramkumar, the sole surviving brother and de facto complainant, challenging the transfer of the special judge hearing the cases. The judge, P V Vasheeth Kumar, had been posted to a newly sanctioned special court in Tenkasi.

“The cases on hand are rather unique. They are not routine murder cases. They are highly sensitive. Even the trial is being conducted in jail premises. That is why, we are of the view that it would conduce to the ends of justice if the very same judicial officer who had recorded the evidence disposes the cases… What makes a good judgement? A judgement authored by one who had conducted the trial and observed the demeanour of the witnesses,” the court said in the November 4 order.

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The high court transferred the two sessions cases to Tenkasi, directing that the same judge continue hearing them inside Central Prison, Palayamkottai.

Advocate brothers killed

Advocate P K Sivakumar was murdered at about 10 am on August 21, 2019, in front of the Thoothukudi court complex. Since he belonged to a Scheduled Caste, offences under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act were registered.

Justices G R Swaminathan and M D Sumathi referred to Supreme Court decisions favouring the same judge conducting a trial from beginning to end. Justices G R Swaminathan and M D Sumathi referred to Supreme Court decisions favouring the same judge conducting a trial from beginning to end.

Sivakumar’s brother, advocate P K Muthukumar was the prime witness in that murder case. He was, however, murdered on February 22, 2023.

On October 11, 2023, the high court directed the special judge to complete three trials within two months and ordered that they be held at Central Prison, Palayamkottai. The third case was registered under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

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On February 7, 2024, the Supreme Court dismissed a challenge to the directions. On June 1 this year, the high court again asked the trial judge to complete the proceedings within two months.

‘If mountain won’t come to Mohamed…’

The November 4 order says the trials gathered pace after P V Vasheeth Kumar took charge as special judge. He had almost completed the first trial, with only the investigating officer left to be examined. The other trial had been substantially completed.

Kumar was transferred to the Special Court in Tenkasi through a notification dated September 18, 2026. The brother Ramkumar challenged the transfer. On October 27, the high court recorded that 56 witnesses had been examined in one case and 57 in the other.

Hearing the case, the bench referred to Section 315 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) on recording remarks about a witness’s demeanour. “Not everything can be reduced into writing,” the order said, adding that such impressions may remain in the mind of the judge who saw the witnesses and could be lost if another judge wrote the judgment.

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Observing that the registry should ideally have brought the special circumstances of the case to the transfer committee’s notice and suggested that the judge be retained in Thoothukudi. The bench said it was certain that the committee would have taken those circumstances into account. However, with the judge already transferred and the Chief Justice declining to reconsider the decision, the judges said they were left in a difficult position. After deliberating on the matter, they found a way forward in the old adage: “If the mountain won’t come to Mohamed, then Mohamed must go to the mountain.”

2 cases transferred, prison venue retained

The registry informed the bench that the Chief Justice had found it “not feasible to pass any fresh administrative orders” to allow the transferred judge to continue hearing the cases in Thoothukudi. The judges then invoked Article 226 (high court’s power to issue orders, writs) of the Constitution and treated the petition as one seeking transfer of the sessions cases to secure the ends of justice.

The bench referred to Supreme Court decisions favouring the same judge conducting a trial from beginning to end. It said the cases were highly sensitive and retaining the judge who had recorded the evidence would serve the interests of justice in these cases, without casting aspersions on other judicial officers.

The high court transferred sessions cases from the Special Court in Thoothukudi to the Special Court under the SC/ST Act in Tenkasi. The trials will continue inside the Central Prison, Palayamkottai. The court directed Vasheeth Kumar to resume hearing, preferably day to day, from the following week.